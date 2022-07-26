Jason Donovan’s father Terence and daughter Jemma to join him on Neighbours finale

Thursday’s highly anticipated Neighbors Final will take place on event TV with three generations of the Donovan acting family confirming their appearance.

For the first time in Neighbours history, series stars Jason, 54, his father Terence and daughter Jemma will all share the screen as they reprise their roles in the soap’s finale.

Jason’s appearance will be his first Ramsay Street appearance since his character Scott Robinson moved to Brisbane in 1989.

Jason and Terence Donovan (pictured) have been confirmed to return for the epic Neighbors final on Thursday

His father, Breaker Morant star Terence Donovan, 79, returns one last time as his Doug Willis character, a role he has played occasionally since 1990.

And daughter Jemma, 22, who has been starring as Harlow Robinson on the show since 2019, is finally getting the chance to perform alongside her father and grandfather.

Terence told the Herald Sun on Tuesday, he loved the series because it helped a lot of up-and-coming actors get wet.

Jason’s daughter Jemma (pictured) will appear with her father and grandfather in the final episode of the long-running soap opera

“It has done great things to put a little bit of Australia on the screens of the world,” he told the publication.

“It’s a good thing, and Jason and Kylie Minogue appreciate the opportunities this show has given them,” he added.

The Neighbors finale promises to be a star-studded affair as other series veterans have confirmed their return, including Bombshell star Margot Robbie, singers Delta Goodrem and Kylie Minogue, Memento actor Guy Pearce and Rogue Trader Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

Jason and Kylie Minogue’s wedding on screen (pictured) as Scott and Charlene was watched by two million Australians on July 1, 1987

The beleaguered soap faced an uncertain future after its cancellation by the original network Channel 5, where it has spent the last 14 of its 37 years on British TV.

And Fremantle Media, the production company responsible for its development, confirmed it would be taken off the air after an “extensive search for alternative financing” was unsuccessful.

But in the 1980s, the show was unstoppable with Kylie and Jason’s on-screen wedding as Scott and Charlene watched two million Australians on July 1, 1987.