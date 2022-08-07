Jason Donovan looks puzzled after fan throws bra at him during Rewind North performance

Jason Donovan looked surprised as he held a bra on stage at Rewind North in Cheshire on Sunday after an excited fan threw their underwear at him.

The singer, 54, took the stage after his recent performance in the Neighbors final, wearing a mustard yellow vest that left his muscular arms and chest exposed.

Pop star Jason was caught off guard before plucking the floral-detailed black bra from the stage as he looked out over the crowd during his set.

Pop icon? Jason Donovan, 54, looked surprised as he held a bra on stage at Rewind North in Cheshire on Sunday after an excited fan threw their underwear at him

He assumed a casual pose and smiled as he stood with his hands in his pockets before taking the stage.

His highlighted blond hair was perfectly styled without a strand of hair that was out of place in a low raised quiff that was swept to the side.

It comes after Jason reprized his Neighbors role of Scott Robinson, which he originally played from 1986 to 1989, in last week’s final episode of the Australian soap.

He appeared alongside Kylie Minogue, who played his character’s wife Charlene Robinson, while the couple revisited Ramsay Street as the long-running series came to an end.

Jason previously shared some photos of himself and Kylie on set on social media, writing: ‘So good to be back with this absolute legend @kylieminogue. Scott and Charlene final scenes @neighbours.’

Singer Kylie, 54, also shared some photos of herself and Jason playing Charlene and Scott, writing: ‘Yes, there were tears! Congratulations to the @neighbours team for the heartwarming and festive finale. You will always be in my heart!!! #neighbors @jdonofficial.’

Strike a pose: Jason Donovan, 54, showed off his muscular arms as he posed backstage for his performance at Rewind North in Cheshire on Sunday

The singer, 54, stepped out after his recent performance in the Neighbors final, wearing a mustard yellow vest with nothing underneath

It was previously revealed that Kylie “didn’t want to overshadow” the current cast of Neighbors during the final episode.

After criticism from fans that she only uttered two lines, producer and writer Jason Herbison explained that her appearance “would always remain small.”

He said: “Our conversations with Jason and Kylie were always about making a little appearance. They didn’t want to overshadow the current cast or make the finale about them.”

Kylie joined the cast of Neighbors in 1986, but left the series in 1988 to pursue a pop career, then enjoyed decades of chart success with hits such as I Should Be So Lucky and Can’t Get You Out of My Head and even teamed up with his then-boyfriend Jason to release the chart-topping Special For You in 1989, which could be heard as the pair returned onscreen to Ramsay Street in the finale.

Herbison went on to explain that the scenes of Kylie and Jason were shot before he even wrote the episode and “hate” to see the Spinning Around legend face backlash.

He told TV Tonight: ‘We also filmed their scenes before I wrote the episode, so whatever we filmed had to match that. I hate to see Kylie sidestep any criticism – she was nothing short of amazing that day.”

Neighbors were initially broadcast on BBC One from 1986 to 2008 before showing on Channel 5 and the soap was dependent on funding from the UK network, but in February 2022 the broadcaster confirmed they would be focusing on British drama instead.