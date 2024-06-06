Jason Derulo was criticized for filming the Ibiza fire in an Instagram post, as he compares Blaze to a ‘toxic ex’: ‘What’s wrong with you?’

Jason Derulo has been criticized after posting a fire in Ibiza as a metaphor for getting back with a ‘toxic ex’.

The Instagram video shows a cloud of smoke rising from a distant fire before Jason emerges from his palatial poolside accommodation with a drink in hand.

“Fire,” he wrote next to the cloud of smoke with a skull emoji.

“Walking back to my ex,” he added as he began to happily walk outside.

The video was posted on Tuesday and has since generated backlash from fans offended that Derulo had used fire for a silly video.

‘What about you? First before posting you should think about the people who have suffered a business fire in Ibiza,’ commented one fan.

‘Secondly, the video is not funny at all and I suppose you have the conscience to apologize and delete it. I don’t understand that you have to make a video about a misfortune like a fire to gain likes. I hope you reconsider.’

A follower informed Jason that the fire broke out in a warehouse near Ibiza airport and claimed that people had lost their jobs due to the disaster.

‘Jason is not funny. The place that burned is called Citubo and is an important reference for the island. Many people have lost money and jobs. A little respect,’ posted one.

Another upset follower posted: ‘I don’t know what’s so funny about this video? Something so important to us is the forests and you act weird like it’s nothing? I think it’s in very bad taste… I hope you don’t come back to the island again @jasonderulo.’

One offended viewer called the video “disgusting.”

‘This is just disgusting! Allow this on the misery of an Ibizan company?!?!’ another wrote.

I just showed you have no respect for this island and its people, man! You don’t belong here, just leave and never come back!’ one published.

Others were upset believing Derulo was referring to his ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes, with whom he shares his three-year-old son Jason King.

‘Ex toxic? Is seriously? Do you mean that your child’s mother is toxic? Shame on you, Jason! one wrote.

“Unfortunately for you… your ex is the best he can be,” another posted, tagging Jena in the comment.

The fire Jason filmed occurred in a warehouse near Ibiza airport on Tuesday.

Derulo, who broke up with social media star Jena months after the birth of their son in 2021, performed in Ibiza shortly before Tuesday’s warehouse fire.

No lives were lost, but the facilities of the Citubo supply company were destroyed, leaving 42 families facing an uncertain future.

Tuesday’s fire broke out around noon local time. Local police had to rescue a woman who lived next to the warehouse.

The president of Ibiza City Council, Vicent Mari, visited the destroyed remains of the family business yesterday afternoon.

He later regretted that “it had affected 42 families who had lost their jobs and had left a 5,000 square meter warehouse devastated.”