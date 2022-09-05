Jason Derulo and Becky Hill are set to judge a new BBC Three music competition

<!–

They both found their way into the music industry by performing in TV music competitions.

And Jason Derulo and Becky Hill will now be reviewing a new BBC Three series, Project Icon, in hopes of forming a new star in the industry.

In the six-part series, eight aspiring artists will compete against each other to see if they can transform from a bedroom singer into an all-round music star.

The ShowTime at the Apollo winner and The Voice semifinalist will be joined on the jury by Jason’s long-term manager Frank Harris.

The judges will put the contestants to the test with some real-world challenges, while BBC Radio 1’s Jordan North hosts the show.

The artists will all be posting about their music exploits on their social platforms, inspired by Jason’s own career story.

The In My Head star, who created the series with Frank, realized that the music industry had changed and he reinvented himself to be more than just a great singer.

Jason rebuilt his social media and movie profile, gained a new legion of fans, and his popularity skyrocketed. Now he wants to share his formula with eight diamonds in the rough and give one the chance to follow in his footsteps.

He said: ‘The music world has changed and being a superstar with staying power today takes a lot more than just singing.

“Project Icon is the first TV show that challenges contestants with all the realistic skills an artist should have today to stand a real chance of being an Icon.”

At the end of the series, the winner will receive a US music deal with Jason’s label Future History, a collaboration with Jason Derulo and a live performance on BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2023.

Becky, who rose to fame with the first series of The Voice UK, said: ‘As someone with first-hand experience of a TV talent show, I know the struggles and stigma that comes with trying to make it in the music industry. .

“I want to change that story for other artists and show them that success in the music industry is all about talent, but also and above all about hard work.

“I feel like Project Icon is a boot camp for artists, showing them the fun sides of this life, but also the real work it takes to become a true icon. This is the education I wish I had all those years ago.’

Jordan North added that he is “very excited to be the host” and help “find new musical talent” and discover the next big music star.