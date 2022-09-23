Jason Biggs’ wife Jenny Mollen reveals she suffered a miscarriage during the pandemic

Jenny Mollen has revealed she suffered a miscarriage during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 43-year-old actress and her American Pie star husband Jason Biggs, 44, were secretly expecting a baby but tragically lost their unborn child.

Jenny revealed she required dilation and curettage (D&C) — a procedure to remove tissue from the uterus — and abortion care, which is now illegal in certain states.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Jenny shared photos of her pregnancy and revealed she’d been inspired to speak out after Chrissy Teigen recently revealed she lost baby son Jack in September 2020 to a life-saving abortion.

Jenny wrote on Instagram: ‘When @chrissyteigen posted about miscarriage and getting abortion care, I had to think a bit.

“Jason and I have experienced two miscarriages over the course of our relationship. The first was at the beginning of our relationship and the second was during the pandemic.

‘Both times I needed a DC [dilation and curettage] and got abortion care and both times I was so grateful to live in a country where that was possible.

“I didn’t want this to happen. But thank goodness I was in such capable hands when it happened.

“I stand behind @chrissyteigen and all the other brave women who are helping to raise awareness about this critical issue. (sic)’

Amateur Night star Jenny also thanked fellow actress Busy Philipps for “raising her” to speak out about abortion rights in the US.

She added: ‘Thank you too @busyphilipps for informing us again and again about why we should not shut up. Abortion rights affect us all.

“It’s important to understand that when we say abortions are medical procedures, life-saving and vital, this is part of what we’re talking about.

“Women in the states with these extreme abortion bans CANNOT receive this care because they are often forced to travel to other states for hours in pain and distress. It’s unscrupulous that politicians who don’t understand how our bodies function, enact laws to control them (sic)’

Her comments come after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which previously protected women’s rights to abortion, in June this year.

In January 2019, Jenny spoke about her first miscarriage, which happened after eight months of dating current husband Jason, when she unexpectedly became pregnant.

While she understands how upsetting it can be under different circumstances, Jenny — who now has sons Sid, eight, and Lazlo, four, with her husband — felt that her miscarriage gave her a “chance to breathe.”

She said, “I ended up having a miscarriage, but it was something weird that I wasn’t sad about. I mean, you can’t… here’s the thing: I understand women who’ve always tried and who want a baby, and then they’re sad because they miscarry.

“But since I’ve never had a child and I’m 27, 28 years old, a miscarriage can also be like a mitzvah. I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ It gave me a chance to breathe.’

Earlier this month, Chrissy Teigen revealed that her late son Jack’s death was the result of a life-saving abortion, not a miscarriage as she originally said.

John Legend’s wife, 36, explained that she made the “tough decision” to terminate the pregnancy at 20 weeks after coming to terms with the fact that neither she nor Jack would likely survive.

The couple had previously said that Jack died due to complications caused by partial placental abruption, which is when the placenta detaches from the uterus, depriving the baby of oxygen and bleeding profusely in the mother.

Chrissy is currently pregnant with her and John’s fourth child. They share daughter Luna Simone, six, and son Miles Theodore, four.

She spoke candidly about accepting her abortion in 2020 as she appeared at Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit in Beverly Hills.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make many difficult and heartbreaking decisions,” the star began.

“Halfway through it became very clear that he wouldn’t survive, and neither would I without medical intervention.”

Though she had long considered Jack’s death a miscarriage, Chrissy said it was her husband John who helped her realize she had actually had an abortion.

The revelation came amid the shocking Supreme Court decision to undo Roe V. Wade, who protected the right to abortion, last June.

Chrissy admitted it came as a “shock” to her.

“I fell silent and felt weird that I hadn’t understood it that way. I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage.

“And I got really frustrated that I didn’t say what it was in the first place, and I felt stupid that it had taken me over a year to really understand that we’d had an abortion,” she admitted.