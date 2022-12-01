Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany throws out bags of Balenciaga to show her distaste amid controversy

Brittany Aldean made it clear on Wednesday that she would no longer be stocking up on Balenciaga goods in a social media post.

The 33-year-old wife of country music star Jason Aldean shared a photo on Instagram of her carrying clear plastic bags out of the house.

She was responding to a recent scandal for the fashion house after it came under fire for a photoshoot for a holiday campaign in which child models posed wearing teddy bear bag-covered BDSM gear.

Brittany had come under fire for making transphobic comments earlier this summer, sparking outrage from several country musicians, including Maren Morris.

Speaking: Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, 33

In her picture, Brittany looked sleek in an all-black ensemble with a sleek sweater and tight black pants.

She stood tall in a pair of black platform boots with pointed toes and wore her long blonde locks in soft waves that fell over her shoulders, casting the spotlight on her thick black cat-eye sunglasses.

Instead of standard opaque garbage bags, she chose transparent plastic bags for her staged photo. They were filled with Balenciaga gear, including a $3,000 orange handbag and $400 sandals.

Brittany was also found to have slung a backpack over her shoulder filled with more gray Balenciaga clothing.

“It’s garbage day @balenciaga,” she declared in her caption.

Balenciaga recently came under fire after releasing its 2022 holiday ad campaign.

The photo shoot features disturbing footage of young children posing with Balenciaga’s Plush Toy Bag, which is designed to look like a colorful teddy bear but covered in black straps that resemble BDSM gear.

The children themselves did not appear to be in sexualized poses or clothing, but the photo set contained other disturbing details such as empty wine glasses and champagne flutes.

seen with Jason on November 9 in Nashville, Tennessee

Balenciaga initially blamed photographer Gabriele Galimberti, who took the photos in Paris.

However, it appears that Galimberti did not design or decorate the set he was shooting on, and the brand subsequently agreed that he had no control over the shoot.

To make matters worse, another separate Balenciaga photoshoot also had a disturbing link to pedophilia.

For the brand’s Spring 2023 campaign, celebrities including Bella Hadid and Nicole Kidman were photographed in a corporate setting inside what appeared to be a skyscraper.

However, eagle-eyed observers noted that one of the photos featured a stack of documents in the background, revealed to be a printout of a United States Supreme Court ruling against Williams, on whether child pornography should be considered a protected form. can be considered free speech.

The two shoots were not connected, but critics feared that together they represented a worrying culture within Balenciaga.

Stand up:

Although it was speculated that the documents may have been left over from the filming of a legal drama, the fashion house nevertheless lashed out at the “reckless negligence” of North Six Inc., the company that ran the photo shoot.

In particular, North Six Inc. only to the spring 2023 campaign, and not the holiday campaign with child models and the BDSM bears.

While the documents may have been an ill-placed prop, the spring 2023 shoot included an art book by the painter Michael Borremans.

Borremans, a Belgian artist, has had a varied career, but he is responsible for a disturbing 2017 series of paintings entitled Fire From The Sun.

The paintings show a group of toddlers against what appears to be a photo studio backdrop, but the naked children are surrounded by severed limbs—presumably of unseen adults—in several images, while they are blood-stained and seemingly castrated in others.

Kim Kardashian, who is a brand ambassador for Balenciaga, previously said she was re-evaluating her relationship with the fashion house, though critics criticized her for not cutting ties with it.

Wrapped in it:

Brittany has had her own recent scandal after making transphobic remarks called out by Maren Morris and other country musicians.

In a prep video, Brittany said – seemingly out of the blue – “I really want to thank my parents for not switching genders when I was going through my tomboy phase. I like this girl’s life.’

Maren and Cassadee Pope expressed outrage at her comments, which suggested parents were forcing their children to transition and seemed to suggest that transgender people were just going through a phase.

Cassadee, 32, took to Twitter on Friday and responded: “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the benefits of including LGBTQ+ people in their posts. But instead we’re here hearing someone compare their “wilderness phase” to someone wanting to transition. Very nice.’

Maren, 32, snapped back: ‘It’s so easy not to be an asshole? Sell ​​your clip-ins and zip it up, Insurrection Barbie.”

Maren’s husband and collaborator Ryan Hurd also added in a tweet, “Getting points quickly by bullying trans kids is not something that’s brave at all.”

Not holding back: Morris seen in Las Vegas in September

Response:

Brittany later doubled down, comparing gender-affirming care to genital mutilation on social media.

“Some parents are so eager to be accepted by society that they are willing to make life-changing decisions for their children who are not old enough to fully understand the consequences of their actions,” she wrote.

Another of her posts wondered when kids under 18 should be able to take puberty blockers — which are believed to be reversible, though they can have a negative effect on bone density — or undergo sex reassignment surgery.

Another questioned whether children under 18 should be able to choose between puberty blockers or sex reassignment surgery.

Brittany’s husband Jason voiced his support for her throughout the back and forth, which eventually led to his ad agency dropping him as a client.