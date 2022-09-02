Jason Aldean’s publicity firm parts ways with him after his wife Brittany’s transphobic comments

Jason Aldean has split from his Nashville-based publicity company, The GreenRoom, which has represented the best-selling country music star for nearly two decades.

After 17 years working with the musical powerhouse on ten different albums, the multi-platinum entertainer, 45, will no longer be working with the top PR agency.

The divorce comes after his wife Brittany Layne Kerr caused a stir for allegedly using transphobic language in a controversial Instagram video last Thursday.

Big change: Jason Aldean has parted ways with his Nashville-based publicity company, The GreenRoom, which represented the best-selling country music star for nearly two decades; seen in 2022

Although GreenRoom co-owner Tyne Parrish has not revealed why they broke up, he did tell Billboard that the decision was “difficult.”

“Music is and will remain the core focus of The GreenRoom, so after 17 years we had to make the difficult decision not to represent Jason anymore,” Parrish told the outlet.

He continued, “We’re not the best people for the gig anymore, but we’ll always be big fans of his music — he’s one of the biggest live entertainers in country music.”

Yikes: The divorce comes after his wife Brittany was criticized on Instagram last Thursday for using rhetoric, which many felt was transphobic (seen in 2019)

It comes after Brittany caused a stir online after posting a prep video, in which she wrote, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender as I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.’

Under the post, Aldean noted, “Lmao [laughing my a** off]!! I’m glad they didn’t either, because you and I wouldn’t work it out.’

The post prompted country singers Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope to invite her.

Cassadee, 32, took to Twitter on Friday, responding, “You’d think beauty brand celebrities would see the positives of including LGBTQ+ people in their posts. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone who wants to switch. Very nice.’

Maren, 32, joined in on her own: ‘It’s so easy to, like, not be an asshole? Sell ​​your clip-ins and zip them up, Insurrection Barbie.’

Social media feud: Brittany started a social media feud last Thursday when she shared a prep video to Instagram, writing: “I would really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender as I went through my tomboy phase. . I love this girly life’

The curator of XO Britt then doubled down on her Instagram stories and tagged Say It First singer Pope.

First, she shared what a snap of the Twitter comments and her own sarcastic comment to Pope, purposefully calling her “Karen” and thanking her for “calling me Barbie.”

Morris’s husband, Ryan Hurd, also tweeted that “Going fast by picking transgender people isn’t brave at all.”

Response: Country singers Cassadee Pope, 32, and Maren Morris, 32, responded to Brittany’s comments on Twitter Friday

Double Up: Conservative activist doubled down and tagged Say It First singer with comments comparing gender-affirming concern to gender mutilation

He continued: ‘I am proud of Maren for bringing it up for them. Badge of honor that CO also has a completely normal discourse. Shut up and sing only to those you disagree with.’

Then Brittany shared her own thoughts in one slide comparing so-called ‘gender affirmative care’ to genital mutilation, writing: ‘Some parents are so eager to be accepted by society that they are willing to make life-changing decisions for their children who are not old. enough to fully understand the consequences of their actions.”

Another wondered whether children under 18 should be able to opt for puberty blockers or undergo gender reassignment surgery.

POV: Cassadee also took to Instagram to share a photo of herself stating ‘POV: Knowing you got under someone’s skin you don’t like in the first place’

Puberty blockers have often been described as “reversible,” but scientists say not enough research has been done on their side effects.

They have been found to cause symptoms in some patients, including brain swelling and loss of bone density, and can also cause irreversible symptoms, including infertility and loss of the ability to orgasm.

Maren responded to some of the comments with her own video in Instagram Stories, explaining, “You must have been so sweet and supportive to me and Cassadee today. I’ll say, like, we can handle this, we’ve been dealing with idiots for years, you know, saying insanely stupid things to us, but like, I’d say look at your trans friends, look at your gay friends, everyone who likes that is into country music and had to watch that bulls**t today and feel inhumane.”

Maren answered some of the comments with her own video. The My Church singer thanked fans for their support, saying: ‘Look at your trans friends, look at your gay friends, anyone who likes that is into country music and had to watch that bulls**t today and feel inhumane’

Cassadee also took to Instagram to share a photo of herself saying “POV: Knowing you got under someone’s skin you don’t like in the first place.”

The Bones singer expressed her support with “You know, I’m glad she didn’t turn into a boy either, because we really don’t need another motherfucker in the world. It sucks when Karens tries to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protective attitude of the kids’. Don’t they put their kids in “Biden-is-a-pedo” shirts on social media? Sounds like a very safe way to protect them from millions of eyes!’

“F**k all the way to Insurrection Barbie and the fellow IBs trolling this comment section with their hypocritical, hateful a**es.”

Brittany’s husband, Jason Aldean, responded to the post via an Instagram comment, calling his wife “MY Barbie.”

Both Grammy winners have been outspoken supporters of the LGBTQ community for years and have faced backlash from country music fans, but most of their response from followers has been positive. Americans. She also supported her boyfriend, All Night crooner TJ Osborne, who came out publicly as gay.