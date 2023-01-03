Jason Aldean is mocked after Donald Trump kissed wife on the forehead at New Year’s Eve party

<!–

Jason Aldean was mercilessly mocked on social media after his wife shared a photo of Donald Trump kissing her on the forehead at a New Year’s Eve party.

After calling the former president, 76, and Melania Trump, 52, in 2023, the Dirt Road Anthem hitmaker, 45, was duped for his spouse’s Instagram post, in which they dine and dance at the Mar-a- Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

While Brittany, 33, described the party as a “fairytale end to 2022” in her caption, many were quick to shout out her husband’s “p**sed and surprise” expression when Trump kissed the top of planted her head.

In the eyebrow-raising click, Trump held Brittany’s shoulders and “looked closely down” at her chest, according to one commenter.

‘@Jason_Aldean. How did you like this? Your expression says a lot. Trump did get a nice view,” one Instagram user wrote under the post.

Another commented, “Aldean’s expression is hilarious. It is a cross between displeasure and anger. Trump would kill Jason in a heartbeat, but there he is. What a hassle.’

One of her 2.4 million Instagram followers warned that Jason looked “like he’s questioning that kiss on the forehead.”

Another snarled that they may be headed for a “divorce in 2023.”

Despite many speculations that the country singer seemed unsatisfied with the kiss on the forehead, there didn’t appear to be any animosity or tension between the men.

Later in the evening, Aldean performed at Trump’s lavish party and was introduced by the politician as the “number one singer in the world and in the country” to the audience at his party.

“He must be making a fortune and his wife is Brittany and she’s here. And she’s a beautiful woman and she’s totally MAGA. MAGA all the way,” Trump said in a video recorded at the party that went viral over the weekend.

As he walked on stage, Aldean said delightedly, “Well, that’s probably the best introduction I’ve ever had.”

Following the event, the two-time Billboard Music Award winner, 44, took to Instagram to share photos of himself, his wife and Trump — whom Aldean called the “greatest of all time” — with his 3.5 million followers.

‘Well this [New Year’s] was the best of all time. Got to spend a few days with the GOAT… this guy is incredible and I wish you all could see what he does behind the scenes. #classact,” Aldean posted on Instagram along with photos of him and Trump playing golf.

Aldean and his wife had previously shown their support for Trump by wearing “Anti Biden Social Club” t-shirts and defending their “unabashed” beliefs. At a concert in November, Aldean was serenaded with chants by “F*** Joe Biden,” who appeared to applaud the singer by replying “You said it” to the audience.