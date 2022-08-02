Jasmine Yarbrough’s sister Jade goes Instagram official with Michael Clarke

They are currently enjoying a romantic overseas vacation together.

And on Monday, Jasmine Stefanovic’s younger sister Jade Yarbrough went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, cricketer Michael Clarke.

The 30-year-old shared a photo of Michael wrapping his arms around her shoulder as they explored the streets in Europe.

Jade looked stylish in a see-through fishnet dress and an orange Bottega Veneta handbag, while Michael wore shorts and a black T-shirt.

It comes after the couple flew out of the country together two weeks ago.

They were spotted at Sydney airport while checking late at night for a business class flight with Emirates.

Rumors that the couple is dating went viral earlier this month.

Jade and Michael are said to have met through Karl Stefanovic, Jade’s brother-in-law.

The single father of one is also close friends with the husband of Jade’s business partner.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Michael has become “very fond” of Jade in recent weeks.

Michael had a high profile relationship with PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards, which first ended in February last year after several months of dating.

Pip and Michael’s relationship began in June 2020 following his divorce from wife Kyly Clarke, which they announced four months earlier.

After parting ways with Pip in February, the couple rekindled their romance in October, but broke up again in December.

Jade, meanwhile, was in a long-term relationship with Andrew Leece, but she last posted about him online in January.

Michael was previously in a high-profile relationship with PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards, but broke up in December