Jasmine Yarbrough stuns in a polka dot dress as she cuddles up to Karl Stefanovic at charity ball

Jasmine Yarbrough, wife of Karl Stefanovic, was the prom beauty when she attended a charity ball with the Today show host this weekend.

The mum of one looked stunning in a black and white silk polka dot dress as the couple attended the Six Hour Project gala Saturday night.

The Six Hour Project aims to raise awareness, increase detection and find a cure for melanoma.

Karl organized the evening’s festivities and looked smart in a black tuxedo paired with a ‘F**k cancer’ baseball cap.

He hugged his wife and one of her friends and posed for a selfie with event organizer Gina Savage, who is battling stage IV melanoma.

Karl has previously covered Gina’s journey with skin cancer on the Today show.

The TV star recently celebrated his 48th birthday.

Jasmine honored her husband Karl on his special day by showing off his more outrageous side.

In a hilarious Instagram post, 38-year-old Karl sent some good wishes by sharing a wild video of the Today show hosting parties in Europe.

In the slow-motion clip, Karl was seen with his arms spread wide and a vape in hand as a Co2 pistol shoots cryogenic fog plumes into his face as Fisher’s Losing It plays in the background.

The father of four seemed to be enjoying a cheap mint-flavored IGET vape, which is made in China and is illegal in Australia but not in Europe.

In the clip, Karl’s hat flew off as he stood in front of several Louis Roederer Cristal champagne ice buckets, as several partygoers cheered around him.

The video appears to have been shot during the couple’s recent European vacation.

Several friends and fans rushed to the comment section to wish the TV personality a happy birthday, but also pointed out the green vapor in his left hand.

Earlier this month saw Karl, Jasmine and their two-year-old daughter Harper enjoying their vacation on James Packer’s $250 million superyacht in the French Riviera.

According to Private Sydney, the family spent time on the yacht alongside the Australian billionaire when it anchored off the Cote d’Azur.

It was a family affair with Jasmine’s sister Jade Yarbrough also on board with her new boyfriend, former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke.