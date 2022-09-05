Jasmine Yarbrough shares video of her husband Karl Stefanovic dancing with her beloved father Bobby

<!–

Jasmine Stefanovic shared a sweet video tribute to her husband Karl Stefanovic and her father Bobby Yarbrough on Sunday.

In the funny clip, the 48-year-old Today Show host and his father-in-law showed their dance moves to Marvin Gaye’s 1973 hit Let’s Get It On.

The 38-year-old posted the video to her Instagram on Sunday, along with the message: ‘Happy Father’s Day to my two favorite men. Keep sharing your love and big hearts. Our clan loves you.’

The video starts with Karl and Bobby using the kitchen as their dance floor.

Dressed in trousers, a T-shirt and black and white slippers from Jasmine’s own Mara & Mine line, the Channel Nine star and father of four waves his arms and pushes his pelvis to the music.

Meanwhile, Bobby copies Karl’s moves.

The video ends with Karl lifting Bobby to give him a big hug.

The clip appears to be a throwback, filmed during a Christmas celebration.

Karl said below the video, “Oddly, I don’t remember that afternoon right away, Bobby.”

Karl met his wife Jasmine in late 2016, after he divorced Cassandra Thorburn, to whom he had been married for 21 years.

The video ends with Karl lifting Bobby to give him a big hug

The Channel Nine star proposed to the former model in February 2018 with a $100,000 engagement ring.

They welcomed their first child, Harper, at North Shore Private Hospital in Sydney on May 1, 2020.

Karl is already father to sons Jackson, 20, and River, 12, and daughter Ava, 16, who he shares with ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn.