Jasmine Vella-Arpaci convicted of ripping off vulnerable Australians in a fraud ring

A glamorous young mother has been convicted of her role in a cybercrime syndicate that stole millions of dollars from innocent Australians.

Jasmine Vella-Arpaci was sentenced to five years and six months in prison, with a non-parole period of four years.

As she strode through Melbourne’s legal district in a form-fitting black dress and designer sunglasses, she could have been mistaken for some of the city’s bright and ambitious young professionals.

But on the morning of December 16, Vella-Arpaci, a 24-year-old hairdresser and mother, hadn’t had a breath of fresh air before returning to her desk in one of the many nearby law firms or lawyers’ rooms on Melbourne’s William St.

Jasmine Vella-Arpaci’s (pictured) access to stolen documents was critical in pension fund defrauding

Instead, she walked into Victoria’s County Court, her Kardashian-esque attire and body language unobtrusive in the high-end setting.

She was there to be convicted of her central role in a multimillion-dollar fraud syndicate that stretched from Hong Kong to the US and preyed on some of Australia’s most vulnerable.

On that sunny December morning, the trial that began when Vella-Arpaci was arrested at Melbourne Airport in April 2019 after returning from cosmetic surgery in Turkey ended as the confident young woman gave judge Fiona Todd a pleading look.

With her hands folded in her lap, the reality dawns on Vella-Arpaci that she will be absent for at least four of her child’s most formative years.

What led her to play a major role in stealing more than $3 million in pensions from 20 victims, some of whom were in their late 80s and early 90s, ages 19 to 21, was not explicitly stated in court.

Her defense counsel had previously argued that Vella-Arpaci, whose modest upbringing included an education at Rose Hill Secondary College in Melbourne’s north-western suburbs, was not living a lavish living off the proceeds of her crimes – an argument Judge Todd accepted.

Her child’s father, now in jail for what the court said was a significant amount of time, was a chronic gambler who relied on Vella-Arpaci to fund his addiction.

Young Melbourne mother Jasmine Vella-Arpaci (pictured) played a central role in an international fraud syndicate that stole millions from victims’ pension accounts

She had struggled with her weight and a combative relationship with her mother, the court heard, and her life, which was no easier at school.

By the time she was charged with two counts of conspiracy to defraud and one count of conspiracy to prosecute the proceeds of crime, she was taking as many as 10 pills a day — an assortment of valium, benzodiazepine, and xanax.

Somewhere in the middle of her turbulent life, the seed had been sown to become someone who, despite their previous struggles, would find their wings deep in the mire of the dark web.

When Vella-Arpaci arrived at Melbourne Airport in April 2019, Australian Federal Police officers seized mobile phones and a laptop, which proved to be key in unraveling the mystery behind the missing millions.

Jasmine Vella-Arpaci (pictured left) will not be eligible for parole until December 2026

A central piece of evidence on these laptops was a series of Telegram conversations Vella-Arpaci had made over the past year.

These conversations include those with a person known as ‘H’, based in Hong Kong, and ‘Elvy X’ or ‘James’, most likely based in the US, along with ‘Steven Rocks’ and ‘Kevin Butwell’.

Vella-Arpaci herself went by ‘Binja Bob’ or ‘Telham’.

The group’s methods seemed simple enough, and records of the conversations show the painstaking efforts to avoid detection and crack the security of major superfunds, including Hostplus, AustralianSuper, and Cbus.

The lengthy indictment, running over 40 pages, laid out how the syndicate would begin doing what scammers often do: buying stolen ID documents from the dark web.

Stolen money was deposited in newly opened bank accounts and debit cards were sent to bogus addresses in Hong Kong, where $2.5 million was laundered. In the photo, Vella-Arpaci walks to court

They edited them where necessary to match them before using them to open bank accounts and support applications to withdraw money from super accounts.

In this process, Vella-Arpaci allegedly obtains the “large portion” of the stolen identity documents through the dark web marketplace “Dream Market.”

She would extract further personal information from the victim by training an accomplice to submit manipulated passports and Medicare records to consumer credit company Equifax, with subsequent reports revealing vital information such as driver’s license numbers.

The syndicate also used an advanced “phishing” scam, which would appear online posing as an ad from a legitimate superfund, which, once clicked, would take victims to a bogus login site where they entered their account information.

She sent the counterfeit debit cards, favored by Westpac for its easy facilitation of “very large” debit transactions, to “H” in Hong Kong, sometimes informing the bank that the account holder was overseas so as not to withdraw funds. alerts about possible fraud.

The syndicate managed to swindle $3.238 million. In the photo, Vella-Arpaci arrives at the court

‘It’s pretty awesome; I’m super happy and excited to be a part of it,” Vella-Arpaci of “Binja Bob” told “Steven Rocks” in 2019.

The last piece of the puzzle and the last hurdle the syndicate had to overcome was how to launder the money it had illegally withdrawn.

Prosecution documents show that Vella-Arpaci would send the debit cards via FedEx to ‘H’ in Hong Kong, who arranged for an accomplice, known as ‘The Swiper’, to buy goods, mostly high-end jewelry, from several merchants in Hong Kong. Kong, who took their share of a third of the proceeds once the goods were sold.

The total of the “Hong Kong transactions” amounted to more than two and a half million dollars.

In her sentencing remarks, Judge Todd said Vella-Arpaci had been enthusiastic and disciplined all along, going to great lengths to avoid detection.

A telling point in her lengthy remarks was when she told Vella-Arpaci that she had “displayed a complete disregard for the lives of the people she was unraveling.”

The co-conspirators remain at large.

At the end of Vella-Arpaci’s hearing, friends and relatives wept outside the court, lamenting the time she will now be absent from her young child’s life.

For her part, Vella-Arpaci may wonder if it was all worth it in the end.