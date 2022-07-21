Jasmine Tookes and Sara Sampaio display their svelte abs in yellow athleisure

They were both recently in Brazil to celebrate Lais Ribeiro’s wedding.

But Tuesday it was back to work for Jasmine Tookes and Sara Sampaio.

The models, both 31 years old, showed off her amazing abs as they took part in a photo shoot along the beaches of Malibu.

Fit and fantastic! Jasmine Tookes and Sara Sampaio put her abs to the fore as they took part in a photo shoot in Malibu on Tuesday

The ladies shone in fierce athleisure, which consisted of a canary yellow sports bra and matching leggings.

Despite it being another hard day’s work, the women seemed to be having a great time.

They beamed with joy and took pictures with Jasmine’s phone.

Sara, who celebrated her 31st birthday on Thursday, wore a denim jacket over her crop top while Jasmine wore a white jacket.

Sunbeam! The women were not missing in their vibrant yellow athleisure

Absolute! Tookes showed off her incredible body as she posed up a storm in a sports bra and leggings

Selfie mode! Tookes took pictures of their fun beach day

The girls grinned from ear to ear as they frolicked on the beach.

Jasmine stole the show at one point while posing for photographers wearing a chic hat.

She removed it gracefully, throwing a hand in the air and beaming at the camera.

The women were also joined by a slew of other models, including Kelsey Merritt.

Hats off to her! She posed with a chic hat on her head

Fun in the sun! Jasmine gracefully took off her hat as she shot another hand in the air

Girls day! The beauties were also joined by other models, including Kelsey Merritt

The girls got into a Jeep convertible and drove through the streets in their brightly colored ensembles.

They also enjoyed a picnic on the beach.

The sighting comes just days after Sara and Jasmine served as bridesmaids for friend Lais during her wedding to Joakim Noah.

Three years after acceptance Her husband’s proposal at Burning Man, the 31-year-old beauty exchanged vows with her love, 37, in her native Brazil.

Pose! Sara was ready with a wide-brimmed hat and a bouquet of daisies by her side

Let’s get together! The models went to the beach

The duo first announced their engagement after just a year of dating with a photo of them cuddling, in which she appeared topless apart from some colorful pasties on her breasts.

Pictured, they were under a tent at the wildly popular nine-day Burning Man festival in the northern Nevada desert.

“I’m a little late for Burning Man photos and of course I haven’t touched my phone for 5 days and I don’t have a single photo,” she began in the caption of the photo that also shows her in a neon. green skirt.

“But thanks to my Bff @jeromeduran, he captured one of the best moments of my life!”

She added: @stickity13 [Joakim] surprised me in my favorite place in the world and introduced me. And I couldn’t be happier! We’re getting married guys.’

Start your engines! They drove around Malibu in a stylish jeep

Just another day at work! The ladies seemed to have a blast during the shoot