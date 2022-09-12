Jasmine Stefanovic kisses her daughter Harper on a coffee run in Sydney

Jasmine Stefanovic (née Yarbrough) enjoyed a sunny walk with her daughter Harper on Monday, after her husband Karl Stefanovic flew to the UK to anchor the Today show’s coverage of the Queen’s funeral.

The model and shoe designer, 38, carried her two-year-old on her hip while visiting a cafe near the couple’s home in Castlecrag, on Sydney’s lower north coast.

She paired a black wool sweater with flared jeans and tied her blond hair in a no frills bun while carrying a tray of takeaway coffee.

Jasmine adorned with silver earrings and navy blue mules, also holding a brown paper bag full of pastries.

At one point, she kissed her daughter on the cheek as she put her in the car.

The sighting comes after Karl, the host of Nine’s Today show, jumped on a flight to Britain to handle the network’s coverage of the Queen’s death and state funeral.

He was in transit during Monday’s program, in which Charles Croucher and Allison Langdon filled in for the live coverage outside Buckingham Palace.

Karl will be back in the host seat on Tuesday AEST from 5:30 p.m.

It comes a week after Karl revealed that his daughter Harper had been battling health issues for 12 months, with Dr. Nick Coatsworth suggested a ‘lack of human movement’ during Covid lockdowns was to blame.

The Nine personality spoke to the top doctor last Wednesday about children who got hay fever when he was raising his daughter.

“My daughter, Harper, has had many illnesses. It’s been a terrible year,” he said.

“She got a crook with the flu last week. She has some asthma now. But it’s not asthma. It helps. So a lot of kids are going through that right now, aren’t they?’

dr. Coatsworth explained that the effects of lockdown were a major factor in the respiratory illnesses affecting both children and adults as our immune systems adapted to the country’s reopening.

“Many children, adolescents, adults… we’ve had this terrible season of respiratory viruses. Almost certainly attributed to the lack of human movement during the lockdown, which of course we had to do. But this is the price we pay,” he said.

dr. Coatsworth said he could ‘almost guarantee’ it would be a better flu season in 2023 if “our immune memory is stimulated by all these viruses’.

‘Our immune system has evolved over millions of years. It’s there to help us, it’s there to protect us,” he said.

“Being exposed to viruses certainly makes us stronger for the future.”

The health expert added that some children and adults who get sick need asthma medication, such as Karl’s daughter.

“So, yes, some children and adults will need asthma medication for a short period of time, especially for the post-viral cough,” he said.

Harper Stefanovic was rushed to hospital in June with a respiratory syncytial virus, leaving her TV presenter father “panic” and “feeling guilty.”

Karl explained at the time how his daughter had “the sneezes and a minor cough,” which led to him and his wife Jasmine taking her to the doctor.

But her condition soon deteriorated, her temperature reached a dangerous 40C and her heart rate raced to 200 beats per minute.

She was then rushed to hospital in an ambulance and diagnosed with a respiratory syncytial virus, which is common in children in the winter months.

“Two days ago my daughter Harper had what she had so often this year, a sniff and a small cough,” Karl told viewers of the Today show at the time.

‘Within a few hours we gave her Nurofen and Panadol as advised and put her to sleep.

“When she woke up, she was breathing really fast, wheezing, and her heart rate and temperature were through the roof.”