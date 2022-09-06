Jasmine Sanders looks sensational in an elegant white gown

Jasmine Sanders dressed to impress in an elegant white gown as she attended the premiere of Il Signore Delle Formiche at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old model looked stunning in the backless V-neck maxi dress that pulled on an extremely high slit as she stepped out of a water taxi to the event.

She elevated her body in a pair of silver-metal heels as she posed a storm on the star-studded red carpet.

Stunning: Jasmine Sanders dressed to impress in an elegant white dress as she attended the premiere of Il Signore Delle Formiche at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday

Jasmine pulled her luxurious blond curls up into a chic hairstyle that fell over one side of her face.

The German-American model, also known as Golden Barbie, turned up the heat by adding dazzling necklaces and earrings.

She opted for a glamorous makeup palette that included a pink matte lipstick and fluttering eyelashes.

Incredible: The 31-year-old model looked stunning in the backless V-neck maxi dress that pulled on an extremely high thigh split as she stepped off a water taxi to the event

Making an entrance: She elevated her body in a pair of silver-metal heels as she posed a storm on the star-studded red carpet

Jasmine repaired her long train by throwing it in the air as she walked to the entrance with her things.

Also at the premiere was Italian actor Sara Serraiocco who opted for a dramatic black dazzling dress with cut-out sides.

The TV star tucked her short dark locks behind her ears and added a striking silver bracelet.

Looks good: Jasmine pulled up her luxurious blond curls in a chic hairdo that fell over one side of her face

Wow: The German-American model, otherwise known as Golden Barbie, turned up the heat by adding a dazzling eye-catching necklace and earrings

Setting up a storm: Jasmine repaired her long train by throwing it in the air as she packed her things to the entrance

Other cast members in attendance were Elio Germano, who looked smart in a blue silk blazer and black suit.

August Joshi cut a smart frame in a beige suit with a yellow tie and brown hat.

Francesca Chillemi flashed her tight midriff in a sequin cropped top and matching pants.

Sensational: Also at the premiere was Italian actor Sara Serraiocco who opted for a dramatic black dazzling dress with cut sides

Dazzling: The TV star tucked her short dark locks behind her ears and added a striking silver bracelet

Slim: Other cast members in attendance were Elio Germano who looked neat in a blue silk blazer and black suit

She swept her dark brown locks behind her food from a center parting and elevated her body in a pair of metal heels.

Tilda Swinton stood out from the crowd in a purple shimmering long sleeve dress.

She seemed cheerful as she rocked her new bright yellow and white short locks.

Group photo: August Joshi cut a nice frame in a beige suit with a yellow tie and brown hat as he posed with Tilda Swinton, director Joanna Hogg and Carly-Sophia Davies

Glamorous: Francesca Chillemi flashed her tight midriff in a cropped sequin top and matching pants (pictured with Can Yaman)

Striking: Tilda Swinton stood out from the crowd in a purple shimmering long sleeve dress

Bold: She looked cheerful as she rocked her new bright yellow and white short locks

Film director Joanna Hogg looked smart in a navy double-breasted blazer and matching wide-leg pants.

She opted for dark tinted glasses and a gold chunky chain choker necklace.

The 79th annual Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday in the historic Italian city with White Noise as the curtain for the event.

The Venice Film Festival annually attracts the biggest stars to the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

Looks good: Actress Julianne Moore dressed to impress in a dazzling black maxi dress with gold buttons down the front

Chic: Spanish actress Penelope Cruz beamed as she donned a dropped dress as she made her way down the red carpet