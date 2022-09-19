Jasmine Eveleigh accused of chopping off her boyfriend’s penis pleads not guilty to Melbourne murder

<!–

A mother of four accused of murdering two men, including her boyfriend who was allegedly found with his penis severed, claims she was not responsible for her actions at the time.

Melbourne woman Jasmine Eveleigh pleaded not guilty through intellectual disability to the murder of her boyfriend Samir Esbeck, 59, and his friend Sarkis Abboud, 61, in an apartment in downtown Brunswick at 5:20 am on May 5. .

Mr Esbeck, 59, died at the scene with his penis reportedly removed, while Mr Abboud, 61, died of stab wounds on his way to hospital.

Eveleigh, 44, was found later that morning at a tram stop in Carlton with a significant amount of blood on her.

Mother of four Jasmine Eveleigh is charged with murdering her boyfriend Samir Esbeck, 59, and Sarkis Abboud, 61, in a Brunswick apartment in Melbourne at 5:20am on May 5

Eveleigh appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court via video link for the short hearing.

Dressed in prison blue attire, the alleged killer will remain behind bars until her next Supreme Court hearing in Victoria in October.

It remains unclear whether prosecutors will challenge Eveleigh’s claims about mental disorders, which would likely result in a separate trial to determine this.

In May, the court learned that Eveleigh had sought treatment for a series of mental health problems that culminated in a “severe breakdown” in June 2021.

Obviously, Eveleigh was in a relationship with Mr Esbeck for 10 years before she allegedly turned on him in a frenzied knife attack.

Sarkis Abboud died on his way to hospital after being found with stab wounds. Image: 7 News

On Facebook, the loving mother proudly boasted of her oldest son’s kindness and strength in the face of adversity and shared sweet snaps with her youngest three.

“I am truly blessed to be the mother of such a kind, remarkable, genuine gentleman,” Eveleigh said.

She often shared sweet tributes to motherhood and family, including one that read, “I’m not perfect at everything, but I do make some cute babies.”

CCTV footage reportedly showed her wandering the streets of Melbourne in a bra with blood on her feet.

Samir Esbeck was in a relationship with Mrs Eveleigh at the time of his death and the couple lived together. Image: 7 News

The footage captured Eveleigh with her shirt wrapped around her left hand shortly after the alleged attack.

She was seen running through countless streets and dark alleys in shoes that were said to be covered in blood.

Police allege that Eveleigh left a mile of blood trail with drops found along several roads and a children’s playground.

The case will return to court at a later date.