Jarvis Cocker and Richard Hawley perform at the controversial Leadmill

Jarvis Cocker reunited with his former Pulp bandmate and fellow Sheffield-born musician Richard Hawley on the stage of iconic concert venue The Leadmill on Tuesday.

Jarvis, 58, and Richard, 55, took the stage in Sheffield on Tuesday night – five months after the venue was served with an eviction notice.

Richard performed a sold-out four-day residency in support of the property and Jarvis joined him on the second night to show his support.

It was clear that it was important for Jarvis to support the venue as Pulp performed their first official performance there 42 years ago.

Richard was only in Pulp for a short time, playing guitar with the band between 1998 and 2002

According to NME: Jarvis said, ‘It’s more than this building and this phase, it’s something that’s grown over the years and it’s a feeling. It’s like a form of magic.’

He said of the site’s landlords: “They may have the bricks and mortar, but they don’t have the spirit of the Leadmill. [They should] have some respect for something beautiful.’

Richard and Jarvis played a cover of White Light/White Heat by The Velvet Underground and A Sunset by Hawley.

In March, the Leadmill wrote on their website that the landlord is evicting them and forcing them into bankruptcy.

They wrote: “Today we received devastating news that our landlord is trying to evict us in a year and forcing us to close.

‘Since 1980, The Leadmill has spent millions of pounds on what used to be a dilapidated warehouse, transforming it into one of the UK’s most respected venues, hosting countless acts from around the world over the years.

“Please show your support by sharing this news and sharing your best memories that we can gather to help show them the reasons why #WeCantLoseLeadmill.”

The venue will include Coldplay, Oasis, Muse, The Killers, Queens Of The Stone Age, Culture Club, The Stone Roses and Manic Street Preachers.

