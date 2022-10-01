Jarrod Bowen’s gruesome injury during West Ham’s win over Wolves leaves fans squirming

Jarrod Bowen suffered a horrific injury in West Ham’s 2-0 win over Wolves at London Stadium.

The England attacker was filmed by the television cameras grimacing as he waited for medical attention with his third finger on his right hand pointing away at a 90-degree angle.

After scoring moments earlier, Bowen’s apparently pleasant afternoon was briefly interrupted because he had suffered a brutal injury to one of his fingers.

Jarrod Bowen suffered a brutal injury to one of his fingers on his right hand in the second half

Despite this, under the supervision of West Ham’s medical staff, the attacker was able to continue and complete the full 90 minutes to see West Ham climb out of the relegation spots.

Supporters on Twitter, however, continued to squirm after broadcaster Sky Sports showed footage of Bowen’s finger protruding from an unnatural angle.

“Bowen mate, I don’t think your finger is supposed to bend like that,” one social media commented.

The England forward was quickly attended to by West Ham medical staff before moving on

The England attacker wore tape on his two middle fingers for the rest of the match

While another simply wrote, “Ouch on Bowen’s finger.”

Another supporter tried to save others viewing the injury by saying they wouldn’t post a photo but noted it’s out of place.

“I’m not posting a photo, you can only look for Bowen finger, it’s not gruesome, it’s just…not pointing in the right direction,” they wrote.

Bowen broke his finger wtf! Looks absolutely grim,” commented another supporter.

“Sorry, did anyone else just see Bowen’s finger?” asked one.

Bowen scored his first Premier League goal of the season and gave West Ham three points after Gianluca Scamacca’s excellent attack in the first half.

After the game, the England forward admitted that he and his team-mates hadn’t been at their best so far this season, but praised their tenacity and never-say-die attitude under manager David Moyes.

‘It’s exactly what we needed. We didn’t get the start we wanted. And then an international break where we can go out and regroup and regroup and go again and get ready to step forward and just be a little bit more clinical and dominant with our performances,” he said.

“I thought we started without the ball today and we knew that. But what this manager is doing is that we are a difficult group to break down and you can see the opportunities we had especially in the counterattack.

‘Two chances, two well-scored goals. Clean sheet, the defenders will love that more than us attackers. But huge three points for us today. We have a lot of games now.’