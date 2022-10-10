Jarrett’s roughing the passer call perplexes Falcons, fans

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Grady Jarrett and the Atlanta Falcons declined to comment on whether NFL quarterbacks will receive additional protection after the concussion that sidelined Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa.

Especially when the quarterback in question was Tom Brady.

Jarrett was spotted for assaulting the passerby after what many saw as a typical sack at the end of Q4 of Atlanta’s 21-15 Loss Sunday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 6-foot, 305-pound Jarrett wrapped Brady from behind in third and spun him to the ground—a tackle similar in style to the one that injured Tagovailoa, but not nearly as violent.

The Falcons were stunned when umpire Jerome Boger threw his flag. Head coach Arthur Smith doubled his hands to his head.

“That was not the passerby rough”, tweeted Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpereflects the reactions of many from the sport.

“What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket and threw him to the ground unnecessarily,” Boger told a pool reporter after the game. “That’s what I based my decision on.”

Boger was also asked if the call was a specific measure ordered by the league in response to takedowns like the one that injured Tagovailoa.

“No, not necessarily,” he said.

Jarrett declined to comment after the game, but his actions exposed his frustration. He slammed a trash can and a drinks cooler as he repeated an expletive several times in the tunnel and hallway on his way to the locker room. He said he would discuss the call on his Tuesday radio show.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles didn’t think Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, was getting any special treatment for the game. But he thought the consequences of Tagovailoa’s concussion – suffered amid a series of events that… requested changes this week to the competition’s concussion protocol – may have influenced the call.

“I saw that he was called. I saw it against Tua. I saw it in the game in London this morning,” Bowles said. “I think they’re starting to fight some things, like swinging quarterbacks. Right now, as they call it, I think a lot of people would have gotten that call.”

“The safety of the competition is at an all-time high, as it should be,” he added. “Anything that comes close, that we understand goes into the ball game, they’ll call it.”

The Falcons saw it differently.

“From my point of view, it looked like it was a bad call, but that’s why you brought the refs in to make these calls,” said defending defender Casey Hayward Jr.. “They pay these guys to make those calls. It looked bad to me, but I was in the back.”

Smith said he “wouldn’t go into that.”

The 45-year-old Brady also stepped around the subject.

“I don’t throw flags,” he said.

____

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

PART: