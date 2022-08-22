Jared reveals how Rupert Murdoch, Bono and Billy Joel helped him win Ivanka back

Jared Kushner revealed how Rupert Murdoch, Bono and Billy Joel helped him reunite with Ivanka Trump after he broke up while they were dating because she was not Jewish.

He also reveals that Donald Trump warned his daughter that Kushner would propose, though he told his future father-in-law it was a surprise.

Kushner, 41, offers details about his private life with Ivanka Trump, 40, in his new memoir “Breaking History,” a copy of which was obtained by DailyMail.com. it will be published on Tuesday and costs $35.

Kushner and Ivanka started dating in 2005 but broke up in 2008. He noted that he was falling in love with her but was concerned about their religious differences because he was Jewish and she was not.

And he reveals the surprising way the two got back together.

“A few months later, our mutual friend Wendi Murdoch invited me on a week-long getaway with her and her husband Rupert Murdoch — the owner of News Corp, then the parent company of Fox News and the Wall Street Journal — on their boat.”

He recalls being surprised to find that Ivanka had also been invited on the Mediterranean cruise.

Kushner describes their reunion that took place on that cruise, while Murdoch was trying to buy the Journal, like a scene from a movie:

“On that Sunday, we were having lunch at Bono’s house in the town of Eze on the French Riviera, when Rupert stepped outside to call. He came back and whispered in my ear, “They blinked, they agreed to our terms, we have The Wall Street Journal.” After lunch, Billy Joel, who had also been on the boat with us, played the piano while Bono sang with Irish singer-songwriter Bob Geldof.’

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were married on October 25, 2009 at Trump Golf Club in Bedminister, NJ, in a Jewish ceremony

In his upcoming memoir, Jared Kushner describes how Wendi Deng, then married to News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch, helped him and Ivanka get back together when they broke up.

The story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s reconciliation includes cameos from U2 lead singer Bono and singer Billy Joel

Ivanka converted to Judaism and learned to cook to “make our Friday evening together even more special,” he writes.

The couple married on October 25, 2009 in a Jewish ceremony at Trump Golf Club in Bedminister, NJ. They have three children.

Kushner also reveals that Donald Trump screwed up his planned surprise proposal to Ivanka.

He said he went to Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand and “said I have a surprise appointment scheduled.”

“I later learned that Trump answered the intercom immediately after I left, warning Ivanak to expect an imminent proposal.”

For the big event, Kushner took Ivanka to Wicked on Broadway, while his brother Josh spread rose petals and candles in his apartment. He proposed outside the door of his apartment.

Kushner’s 512-page book recalls his and Ivana’s courtship, life in the Trump White House, and the fallout from the 2020 election when Trump tried to undo Joe Biden’s victory.

The couple, who served as President Trump’s adviser during his four years, were often the target of criticism for either not doing enough to rein in the president’s more outrageous ideas or for the various issues they were working on: reforming criminal law, the covid pandemic and immigration.

Much has been written about Kushner’s book — including Kushner’s fear of cancer, his response to the January 6 uprising on Capitol Hill, his work on the Abraham Accords in the Middle East, and his relationship with Saudi Arabia.

He describes the 2016 presidential campaign and says he knew all along that Trump would defeat Hillary Clinton, and how the two ended up in the Trump White House.

Kushner described how he and Ivanka walked their children through Trump’s Bedminister Golf Club after the election and discussed whether they would move to Washington DC and work for the Trump administration.

The two believed they could help Trump succeed without any hidden agenda and had a special understanding of how he worked, Kushner wrote, but knew that if they went to Washington D.C., they would have to give up their business and be exposed to accusations of ” nepotism’.

He then describes how his publicist called him as they walked and told him that the New York Times was going to report that Kushner was going to the White House to lead efforts for peace in the Middle East.

Kushner said he replied, “Those are bulls***. We haven’t made a decision yet. Who is their source?’

“Your father-in-law,” was the reply.

He noted that this was Trump’s way of offering him a job. The couple decided to accept. They spent the inauguration night in the Lincoln bedroom of the White House.

He also noted that when they told Trump of their decision to come to Washington DC, the new president had a warning for them: “You’re too young, too skinny, too rich and too pretty. They’ll shoot you.’

Kushner was known for having a close relationship with his father-in-law and having walk-in privileges in the Oval Office. His critics said he meddled in every matter he could and had few results to show during his four years in Washington.

In the book, Kushner describes himself as a “target on his back” in the White House and when he complained to Trump, the president told him, “Jared, this is the White House. If you want to work here, you have to think about how to make sure people don’t leak on you.’

But the memoir begins in New York, where Kushner recalls his father’s arrest and imprisonment. It also details his start in the real estate family business.

Kushner writes that his and Ivanka’s first date actually started as a business meeting where they both worked for their fathers.

But over their lunch “their conversation soon turned to NASCAR, New Jersey dinners, and other unlikely interests we had in common.”

“Ivanka was not what I expected,” he wrote. “Besides being extremely beautiful, which I already knew before we met, she was warm, funny and brilliant. She has a big heart and an enormous urge to discover new things.’

Ivanka Trump and Wendi Deng attend the 2016 US Open Men’s Final

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were advisers to President Donald Trump during his four years in the White House; above the couple in the White House in September 2020

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walk with their children Arabella and Joseph at Joint Base Andrews after leaving Marine One in September 2020

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend the Cinema Society with Ivanka Trump Jewelry & Diane Von Furstenberg screening of ‘Snow Flower And The Secret Fan’ at the Tribeca Grand Hotel on July 13, 2011 in New York City

He concludes his memoir by commenting on how their four years together in the Trump White House “brought Ivanka and me closer together.”

“While many speculated about her motives, she never had any political ambitions,” he writes of Ivanka. “I couldn’t have survived my four years in Washington without Ivanka, my best friend and partner.”