Jared Leto suits up for snorkeling off coast of Italy as he continues to enjoy European vacation

Jared Leto took a deep dive on Sunday as he continued to enjoy his vacation in Italy.

The Oscar winner looked much younger than his 50s when he donned a full body wetsuit for a day of water fun in the Mediterranean.

The Morbius actor was accompanied to the beach by a female companion who spent time with the actor and his friends during their European outing.

The WeCrashed star arrived on shore in a turquoise t-shirt, black running tights, sandals, sunglasses and a large straw sun hat.

His friend looked comfortable in a pink t-shirt, black cargo pants and sneakers.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor later donned his wetsuit and fins and boldly jumped into the crystal clear waters for a snorkeling adventure.

It’s an activity the House of Gucci actor seems to enjoy when he was spotted taking the plunge last week.

Italy has many wonderful locals for snorkelling trips, although Jared’s location in the Tuscany region has not been disclosed.

The Do or Die singer has taken up many outdoor sports during his adventure vacation, including rock climbing in Ibiza.

The versatile performer has also shared photos of time spent with friends Chris Sharma and Jason Momoa.

Fans can look forward to the Up in the Air crooner as The Hat-Box Ghost in The Haunted Mansion.

He has also signed up for the haunted Adrift and Tron 3 before reprising his role as The Joker in an as-yet-untitled project.