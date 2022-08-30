Jared Leto sports an unbuttoned shirt and a smiley face cap during a stroll in New York City

<!–

Jared Leto was spotted in New York City earlier on Monday after returning from a summer break in France.

The talented actor and singer, 50, kept his look casual and cool for a quick getaway in the big apple.

The Morbius star was recently photographed having a blast with close friends in St. Tropez and Italy during a break from his busy schedule.

Summer getaway: Jared Leto, 50, looked casual and cool in New York City on Monday after returning from his European vacation

The House Of Gucci actor chose to keep cool in the summer heat and wore a pink and blue patterned shirt that he largely unbuttoned, giving a glimpse of his tight midriff.

He paired the top with black pants and donned blue sneakers to comfortably stroll through the bustling city.

Jared seemed to be enjoying his time back in the United States after his summer vacation to Europe, where he was joined by many of his closest friends such as Victoria’s Secret model Kelsey Merritt and Aquaman’s Jason Momoa.

Excited: The House Of Gucci actor appeared to be in a good mood as he stepped into town for a Monday afternoon outing

The Thirty Seconds To Mars singer kept his brown hair down and let his longer locks fall naturally over his shoulders.

He added a dark blue cap with a yellow smiley on the front. To protect his eyes in case the sun fell on his face, he added a few shades of black.

Jared completed his ensemble for today by putting an elastic hair band around his wrist.

A black crossbody bag slung over his shoulder to hold a few extra items he needed all afternoon.

Busy schedule: Now that the star is back from his summer break, the actor will focus on a list of new projects, such as the upcoming Disney movie, Haunted Mansion

Taking time for himself: Jared admitted in an interview that he’s only recently taken the time to go on vacation for “a little more balance”; seen in July in Italy

The star recently spent time under the sun abroad, relaxing during a short break from his hectic work schedule.

During an interview on The late late show with James Cordon, Jared shared how he only recently started taking the time to take small trips to focus on himself.

‘I don’t really go on vacation much. It’s something new for me,’ he explained. “I love my job, so I like to work through the holidays. But I’ve practiced to take a little more time and get a little more balance.’

Jumping into horror: In addition to starring in Disney’s upcoming film, Haunted Mansion, Jared will also star in the thriller, Adrift; pictured in July in Italy

Talented: The actor recently co-starred with Anne Hathaway on the hit Apple TV series, WeCrashed; pictured in Los Angeles in April

The Academy Award winner will star in a number of upcoming projects, such as Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot and Tron 3.

Eddie Murphy starred in the original The Haunted Mansion, which was released in theaters in 2003.

Jared will also star in the thriller Adrift, directed by Darren Aronofsky and produced by Jason Blum. Deadline.

Jason is the CEO of Blumhouse Productions, which has made successful and well-known horror films such as Paranormal Activity and Insidious.