Jared Leto sports an unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt as he steps out to enjoy a stroll in Saint Tropez

Jared Leto was spotted enjoying some fresh air while taking an afternoon stroll in Saint Tropez earlier on Sunday.

The 50-year-old House Of Gucci actor kept his look casually stylish and donned a vibrant Hawaiian shirt for his summer outing.

The 30 Seconds From Mars singer was recently cast in the upcoming Haunted Mansion reboot alongside other stars such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Rosario Dawson.

Afternoon walk: Jared Leto, 50, was seen on Sunday stepping outside for a refreshing walk in Saint Tropez

The Morbius star opted for comfort and wore a reddish colored Hawaiian shirt with a white and blue floral pattern. He left the top largely unbuttoned to keep cool in the heat.

He added simple black pants to complete his overall ensemble for the day.

Jared donned colorful open-toed sandals as he strolled through the French coastal town.

Having fun: The Morbius actor was spotted making a funny face as he posed for the paparazzi on his walk

The versatile star kept his hair parted in the middle and let his long locks fall behind him.

The WeCrashed actor was seen wearing a straw hat and to protect his eyes from the sun, he later put the stylish item on his hair.

Jared seemed cheerful during his outing and even had fun with the paparazzi at one point.

Summer outing: The actor and singer seemed to be having a blast as he took the time to get some fresh air in Saint Tropez

Making memories: The Dallas Buyers Club actor has spent time with Aquaman star, Jason Momoa and mountaineer, Chris Sharma

Jared was having a good time abroad before summer came to an end, and in the picture he was spending time with close friends.

After his journey, the star will have to filter through an upcoming busy schedule. The star was cast in Darren Aronofsky’s horror film, Adrift, reported Deadline.

According to the official synopsis at IDMB, the film’s premise is: ‘A fishing boat discovers an abandoned yacht with a strange distress call.’

A sailor agrees to pilot it alone as it is towed into harbor, but soon discovers why it is called a ‘ghost ship’.

Busy schedule: Jared is cast to star in the horror comedy reboot Haunted Mansion, which also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson; pictured in Italy in July

New Roles: Along with the Haunted Mansion reboot, Jared will also star in the horror film Adrift; seen in Italy in July earlier this year

The Dallas Buyers Club actor was also recently cast in the lead role in Disney’s Haunted Mansion, which is being directed by Justin Simien. The film is based on the classic Disney attraction.

The star-studded cast includes Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis and Rosario Dawson.

Eddie Murphy starred in the original 2003 version, which collected approximately $182.3 million in the box upon release.

The upcoming reboot will premiere in theaters on March 10 next year.