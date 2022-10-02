Jared Leto shows off his new purple locks as he enjoys a bike ride through Paris with mystery woman

<!–

He has landed in Paris for the cities Fashion Week.

And Jared Leto showed off his new purple haircut as he enjoyed a bike ride through the French capital on Sunday.

The 50-year-old actor was joined by a mysterious woman who followed closely as they embarked on a relaxing tour of the city.

Jared donned a practical waterproof jacket with the hood up, his long hair sticking out from underneath.

He added Gucci sweatpants and competed his casual look with a pair of black sneakers.

His companion opted for loose-fitting trousers and a beige long-sleeved top, with her long raven locks in a straight style.

While traveling through Europe, Jared has sparked a number of romantic rumors.

He was joined by Victoria Secret model Kelsey Merritt, 25, earlier this month, as the pair went rock climbing in Sardinia.

He was also spotted on a romantic getaway with Russian model Daria Korchina, 25, as the couple walked arm in arm through Portofino in July.

The actor has previously been linked with Cameron Diaz, Katy Perry, Lindsay Lohan, Scarlett Johansson and Ashely Olsen, as well as model Valery Kaufman.

Jared has had a good time abroad during the blistering summer season after working on movies like Morbius and before jumping on the set with upcoming projects like Adrift and Tron 3.

He recently collaborated with Lady Gaga in House Of Gucci and Anne Hathaway on the hit series We Crashed.