Jared Leto shows off his androgynous style as he wears a Gucci dress at NYFW

Jared Leto showed off his eclectic and androgynous sense of style on Monday as he stepped out at New York Fashion Week.

The star, 50, caught the eye in a floral Gucci dress and matching flip flops — controversially worn with socks — as he attended the Vogue World fashion show.

Leto added to his distinctive look with a small bag as he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Kanye West during the star-studded event.

His elaborate gown had long sleeves, a plunging neckline and a tie at the waist.

Jared completed his outfit with a red trucker cap and red aviator sunglasses and wore his long locks out and around his face.

The actor and musician appeared in good spirits at the event, raising his thumb as he posed and waving to fans.

Jared and Kanye have been friends for a long time and collaborated on a song called Hurricane in 2009.

The 30 Seconds To Mars frontman even calls the collaboration with the rapper “incredible”.

Jared was then seen in the front row with people like Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, 72.

Some of the world’s top models walked the runway show, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk.

The show featured pieces selected by Vogue from designers such as Balenciaga, Burberry, Coach, Dior, Gucci, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Valentino and many other fashion houses.

Many of the outfits selected had metallic or reflective elements, including a slew of sequins, sequins, rhinestones and metallic studs.

Jared has just returned from a vacation in St. Tropez, France, with friends like Kelsey Merritt of Victoria’s Secret fame and actor Jason Mamoa.

The star recently stayed abroad during a short break from his hectic work schedule.

During an interview on The Late Late Show With James Cordon, Jared said he only recently started taking short trips to focus on himself.

‘I don’t often go on holiday. It’s something new for me,’ he explained.

“I love my job, so I like to work through the holidays. But I’ve practiced to take a little more time and get a little more balance.’

Jared will also star in the thriller Adrift, directed by Darren Aronofsky and produced by Jason Blum, Deadline reported.

He is known for roles such as House of Gucci and Suicide Squad.