Jared Leto showcases his kooky sense of style in a vibrant tie-dye tracksui in New York 

He is known for his love of crazy fashion.

And Jared Leto was certainly no wallflower as he strolled the bustling streets of New York on Wednesday, picking up food along the way.

The musician and Oscar-winning actor, 50, stood out from the crowd in a vibrant SPRWMN tie-dye tracksuit.

The House Of Gucci actor paired the look with a pair of black sneakers and sported a stylish bum bag for the outing.

The musician later donned dark sunglasses and a red baseball cap when he ventured into the Big Apple.

The multi-talented appeared to be on a tight schedule as he made his way from an office building using his phone.

Jared seemed to be enjoying his time back in the States after being aboard for much of the summer.

The star recently spent time in Europe during a short break from his hectic work schedule.

During an interview on The Late Late Show With James Cordon, Jared said he only recently started taking short trips to focus on himself.

‘I don’t go on vacation much. It’s something new for me,’ he explained.

“I love my job, so I like to work through the holidays. But I’ve practiced to take a little more time and get a little more balance.’

The Academy Award winner will star in several upcoming projects such as Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot and Tron 3.

Eddie Murphy starred in the original The Haunted Mansion, which was released in theaters in 2003.

Jared also stars in the thriller Adrift, directed by Darren Aronofsky and produced by Jason Blum.