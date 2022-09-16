Jared Leto looks relaxed in a white and red Gucci x Adidas jacket while riding a bike through NYC

Jared Leto cut a very relaxed figure while cycling the streets of New York City on Thursday.

The 50-year-old actor wore a white and red Gucci x Adidas jacket and slim black pants.

He was wearing black sneakers and he pulled a ball cap with a huge smiley face on it low over his eyes.

The Morbius star wore a red backpack and a black fanny pack that appeared to have the name of his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, on it.

He rode a CitiBike and threw up a piece board for the spectators.

Thursday was a rare day off for The Fight Club actor who has some projects coming up soon.

He will appear in the Disney reboot of Haunted Mansion starring Owen Wilson. The film will be released on Disney+ next year.

He will soon be working on the Darren Aronofsky film Adrift, and it is rumored that he will have a role in Tron 3.

After that, Leto will reapply his white face paint and green hair dye in an as-yet-untitled Joker movie.

He previously played the character in the 2016 film Suicide Squad.

However, it is one of Leto’s other superhero movies that is generating quite a bit of buzz right now.

The Sony Marvel movie Morbius, which came out in April, initially didn’t perform well at the box office or the reissue Sony attempted after memes rekindled the film’s interest.

On Netflix, however, the film is thriving and has recently become the streaming giant’s second most popular film.

The film follows scientist Michael Morbius who “attempts to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but instead accidentally infected himself with a form of vampirism,” according to the report. IMDb page for the movie.

Doctor Who actor Matt Smith, Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson and Batman actor Michael Keaton star alongside Leto in the film which has a 15% critics rating and 71% audience rating on the review aggregator Rotten tomatoes.