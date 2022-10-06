Jared Leto is set to star and produce in a biopic about controversial designer Karl Lagerfeld

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto is making a film about Karl Lagerfeld, who died of pancreatic cancer in February 2019 at the age of 85.

Years after telling the German fashion designer that he would “one day” play him in a movie, his prediction comes true as he prepares to star and produce a biopic about the controversial designer.

“I feel like this is a completely circular moment, and Karl would be proud of what we’re doing,” Leto said. Daily Women’s Clothing. Karl was an artist. Period of time. He was a fashion designer, he was a photographer, he was an artist. There was no definition of him. He was a creative powerhouse.’

He continued, “There are a multitude of relationships to explore. Karl had a career spanning over 50 years, so he was close to a number of people both personally and professionally. I can say that we are going into important relationships that represent different parts of his life.’

The House of Gucci star added that his goal is to “depict him on screen as honestly as possible.”

“With celebrities, most people can’t see below the surface. They see one or two facets of a person as presented through a public lens. Karl was human,” he added. “We all have beauty in us and we all have flaws. We have masks and then we have moments when we reveal the mask. I’m always interested in what’s behind the mask.’

Karl Lagerfeld was announced Friday as the theme for the Met Gala 2023.

Titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, the Gala will feature 150 creations by Lagerfeld when he worked for the houses of Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel.

The event will take place on the first Monday of May.

Over the years, Lagerfeld has been criticized for his fat-phobic and body-shaming comments, including “nobody wants to see curvy women on the runway” and Adele “is a little too fat.”

In 2018, he also sparked criticism for saying he was “tired” of the #MeToo movement.

At the time, he told Numero magazine that if models don’t “want” [their] pants pulled over ‘they should be in another profession.

In 2010, he also stated that he was “against” same-sex marriage, which he later supported, but was “less enthusiastic” about adopting same-sex couples.

Just hours after news of Carl’s death in early 2019 broke, actress Jameela Jamil called him a “ruthless, thick-phobic misogynist” and said he should not be immortalized as a ‘gone saint’.

“Talented for sure, but not the best person,” she tweeted.

When Cara Delevingne tried to defend him by pointing out that he was “born in 1933” and “should be given a chance to be forgiven,” Jamil fired back that his “decades of abusive rhetoric towards minorities” should not be considered humane. are labeled. or ‘make mistakes’.

Doing it once as a joke and then apologizing is one thing, doing it again and again despite public outcry is a bad person. I’m sorry to speak badly of someone you love,” The Good Place star told the supermodel at the time.

Cara was clearly outraged by her comments and hit back, “I agree, but please don’t call him a bad person, that’s just not fair. We should be talking about the people who are alive, in power, ruling the world who are in pain, destroying many more lives than this man who died yesterday.”

In perhaps the most shocking tweet of all, Jameela wrote: “But Cara, his cruel words were not directed at you because you are thin, and white, and incredibly privileged. So you don’t feel the pain of his bad behavior. There is never a good time to talk about this. So much credit to someone who often knocked down. My apologies.’