Jared Leto dons a statement floral shirt and straw hat during his St Tropez getaway 

He’s been soaking up the sun on a lavish European getaway.

And it looked like Jared Leto was still in vacation mode when he donned a statement floral shirt on Wednesday when he arrived at celebrity hotspot Club 55 in St Tropez.

The singer, 50, protected his face with a straw hat tied under his chin and sunglasses for his outing.

Jared completed his look with a pair of bright yellow swim shorts and multicolored Gucci flip flops.

His long hair tumbled from under his hat in moist beachy waves as he made a rock and roll wave on his arrival.

Elsewhere, actor Rob Lowe, 50, also appeared at the French restaurant when he arrived with his two children shortly after Jared.

The singer has had a good time abroad during the blistering summer season after working on films like Morbius and before jumping on set with upcoming projects such as Adrift and Tron 3.

Jared recently teamed up with Lady Gaga in House Of Gucci and Anne Hathaway on the hit series We Crashed.

During an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the talented star shared how his mother got his inspiration to work hard.

“She really taught us that the impossible is possible if you’re willing to put in the hard work,” he explained.

Talking about becoming a success in the entertainment industry, he added: “The older I get, the more grateful I am to do what I do.”

Fans can look forward to the Up in the Air crooner as The Hat-Box Ghost in The Haunted Mansion.

He’s also signed up for the haunted Adrift and Tron 3 before reprising his role as The Joker in an as-yet-untitled project.