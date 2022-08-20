Jared Leto continues European vacation and goes snorkeling with couple of gal pals in Tuscany, Italy

<!–

Jared Leto has spent the past few days enjoying the sights and sun aboard a yacht during his European summer vacation.

And just days after spending one-on-one time with Victoria’s Secret model Kelsey Merritt, swimming and rock climbing in Sardinia, Italy, the actor and musician was spotted enjoying more of what the area’s wildlife has to offer. has with stylist Suzanna Gembege.

Only this time, Leto chose to take a boat trip and then don a black wetsuit to snorkel in the area of ​​Monte Argentario in Tuscany.

Summer Love: Jared Leto continued his European vacation and snorkeled around the Monte Argentario area in Tuscany with Finnish stylist Suzanna Gembege

Monte Argentario is described as a commune and peninsula of the province of Grosseto in the Italian region of Tuscany, just over 90 miles south of Florence.

Leto, 50, started his day with a summery look in red shorts and a black and white Hawaiian-style shirt with a floral design.

As the sun shone down and the temperature hovered around 90 degrees Fahrenheit, the Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman also wore a large straw hat over his long brown hair that fell all the way around his shoulders.

By the time he was seen aboard the boat, he had chosen not to wear shoes.

Adventurer: The 50-year-old actor and musician started the day dressed in red shorts, a black and white Hawaiian-style shirt with a floral design and a straw hat

Fun in the sun: The Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman took off his summer outfit and donned the wetsuit after going on a boat trip, while Gembege (left) and a girlfriend watched from the boat

Gembege, who describes herself as a “stylist, creative consultant and fashion journalist from Helsinki, Finland” on her Instagram page, showed off her fabulous figure in a black bikini aboard the boat.

Before long, Leto wanted to see what was blowing in the depths of the sea and slipped out of his outfit and put on the wetsuit and snorkel mask.

He was seen standing in the stern of the boat, just before jumping into the water, with Gembege a stone’s throw behind him, along with a friend and a man who appeared to be the boat’s driver.

After going for a swim and surveying marine life, the Oscar-winning actor got back on the boat and began to take off his wetsuit.

On the go: The Oscar-winning actor changed his wetsuit just after he went snorkeling

Later that night, Leto would go to his Instagram page and post a close-up photo of himself flashing a peace sign at the camera.

The Requiem For A Dream star had his long locks styled in a sort of messy and wet look with a part on the small left side.

He also showed off his unique style by wearing a see-through, translucent black shirt, along with an assortment of jewelry with two necklaces and at least one bracelet.

In previous days, Leto spent time on a yacht in the French Riviera, including a stop to enjoy the crystal blue waters of Saint Tropez, as well as other parts of France and Italy.

The last moth he was in the picture with athlete Chris Sharma and Aquaman star Jason Momoa in Spain.