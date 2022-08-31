Jared Leto, 50, flashes his toned arms in a tank top in NYC after trip to France

<!–

Jared Leto was spotted on Wednesday raising a peace sign after a workout at New York City’s Gotham gym.

Tanned and toned, the Morbius actor looked relaxed as he casually strolled the city streets after training.

The 50-year-old musician and Oscar-winning actor has just returned from a vacation in St. Tropez, France, with friends including Kelsey Merritt of Victoria’s Secret fame and actor Jason Mamoa.

Have a nice day: Jared Leto threw a peace sign leaving New York City’s Gotham Gym on Wednesday

The star recently stayed abroad during a short break from his hectic work schedule.

During an interview on The Late Late Show With James Cordon, Jared mentioned that he only recently started taking short trips to focus on himself.

‘I don’t go on vacation much. It’s something new for me,’ he explained.

“I love my job, so I like to work through the holidays. But I’ve practiced to take a little more time and get a little more balance.’

More travel: The actor shared how he only recently started taking the time to take short trips to focus on himself

Leto’s toned arms showed off as he left the gym in a plain black star-white top with oversized arm openings.

Again, he wore a navy blue trucker hat with a yellow happy face emblazoned on the front and black acrylic-framed sunglasses to protect his face from the sun.

After seemingly tossing out the black shoulder bag he had seen slung over his shoulder earlier in the day, the actor looked carefree and soft after his workout.

Tan and Fit: The House Of Gucci actor’s toned arms were seen leaving the gym wearing a simple black muscle tank top as he walked through NYC’s West Village

Busy: The actor dives into a slew of new projects, such as the thriller Adrift, directed by Darren Aronofsky and produced by Jason Blum

The House of Gucci actor hasn’t skipped a beat since his return to the United States recently, as he was seen on foot in New York to make appointments and run errands.

Now that he’s returned, the actor is diving into a slew of new projects he’s committed to.

The Academy Award winner will star in several upcoming projects such as Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot and Tron 3.

New Boyfriend: The Oscar-winning actor has just returned from a vacation in St. Tropez, France, with friends including Kelsey Merritt of Victoria’s Secret fame (pictured) and actor Jason Mamoa

Eddie Murphy starred in the original The Haunted Mansion, which was released in theaters in 2003.

Jared will also star in the thriller Adrift, directed by Darren Aronofsky and produced by Jason Blum, Deadline reported.

Jason is the CEO of Blumhouse Productions, which has made successful and well-known horror films such as Paranormal Activity and Insidious.