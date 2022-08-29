Jared Leto, 50, dons a statement floral shirt as he heads out in St Tropez with a mysterious pal

Do you know Jared’s girlfriend? Email tips@dailymail.co.uk

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

He’s been soaking up the sun on a lavish European getaway.

And Jared Leto was still in holiday mode when he donned a statement black and white floral shirt on Monday while out with a mysterious female companion in St Tropez.

The singer, 50, tucked his long dark hair into a black baseball cap with a smiley face on the front as he walked through the French city.

Summer outing: Jared Leto donned a statement black and white floral shirt on Monday while out with a mysterious female companion in St Tropez

The 30 Seconds To Mars frontman coordinated his shirt with black jeans and sneakers while hiding behind a pair of large sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Jared’s boyfriend flashed her midriff in a strapless striped crop top and wide-leg jeans.

Like the actor, she opted for tinted glasses and a bright pink Balenciaga cap, which allowed her blonde locks to fall into a low bun from below.

Vacation mode: The singer, 50, tucked his long dark hair into a black baseball cap with a smiley face on the front as he walked through the French city

Casual: The 30 Seconds To Mars frontman coordinated his shirt with black jeans and sneakers while hiding behind a pair of large sunglasses

She wore red Nike sneakers and was seen carrying a Louis Vuitton bag and a large cream tote as she walked around town with the star.

While traveling through Europe, Jared has sparked a number of romantic rumors.

He was joined by Victoria Secret model Kelsey Merritt, 25, earlier this month, as the pair went rock climbing in Sardinia.

Afternoon Walk: Meanwhile, Jared’s boyfriend flashed her midriff in a strapless striped crop top, wide-leg jeans, and paired the outfit with red Nike sneakers

He was also spotted on a romantic getaway with Russian model Daria Korchina, 25, as the couple walked arm in arm through Portofino in July.

The actor has previously been linked with Cameron Diaz, Katy Perry, Lindsay Lohan, Scarlett Johansson and Ashely Olsen, as well as model Valery Kaufman.

Jared has had a good time abroad during the blistering summer season after working on films like Morbius and before jumping onto the set with upcoming projects such as Adrift and Tron 3.

On the go: Like the actor, she rocked a bright pink Balenciaga cap and let her blonde locks fall into a low bun from below

He recently collaborated with Lady Gaga in House Of Gucci and Anne Hathaway on the hit series We Crashed.

During an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the talented star shared how his mother got his inspiration to work hard.

“She really taught us that the impossible is possible if you’re willing to put in the hard work,” he explained.

Talking about becoming a success in the entertainment industry, he added, “The older I get, the more grateful I am to do what I do.”

Fans can look forward to the Up in the Air crooner as The Hat-Box Ghost in The Haunted Mansion.

He’s also signed up for the haunted Adrift and Tron 3 before reprising his role as The Joker in an as-yet-untitled project.