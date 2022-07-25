Jared Kushner was treated for thyroid cancer while working in the White House

Jared Kushner was diagnosed and treated for thyroid cancer while working at the White House.

Kushner wrote about his fear of cancer — which never leaked to the press — in his upcoming memoir, Breaking History: A White House Memoir.

The New York Times reported: on an excerpt from the book on Monday.

In it, Kushner recalled a conversation he had with White House physician Sean Conley during an October 2019 trip to Texas.

“On the morning I traveled to Texas to attend the opening of a Louis Vuitton facility, White House physician Sean Conley pulled me to the Air Force One medical booth,” Kushner wrote. “Your test results came back from Walter Reed,” he said. “It looks like you have cancer. We have to plan an operation right away.’

Jared Kushner (left) speaks with Ivanka Trump (right) at a Louis Vuitton factory event in Alvarado, Texas in October 2019. In his upcoming memoir, he reveals he learned he had thyroid cancer earlier that day.

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross (from left), Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump sit in the audience for President Donald Trump’s remarks at a Texas Louis Vuitton factory in October 2019

Jared Kushner (left) and Ivanka Trump (right) are captured leaving Air Force One after the Texas Louis Vuitton trip. Kushner said in his memoir that White House physician Dr. Sean Conley, told him he had thyroid cancer that morning

President Donald Trump holds up a Louis Vuitton bag during the October 2019 Texas factory tour, the same trip Jared Kushner said found out he had thyroid cancer

Jared Kushner (center right) stands next to Ivanka Trump (center left) and two of their children at the funeral last week for Ivanka’s future mother Ivana Trump

Kushner told Conley to wait and come to his office the next day.

“Please don’t tell anyone, especially my wife or my father-in-law,” he said, referring to Ivanka Trump and then President Donald Trump.

Both Ivanka Trump and Kushner worked in the White House as senior advisers to the president.

Photos from that day show Kushner sitting next to his wife at the Louis Vuitton factory in Alvarado, Texas.

They sit in the front row of President Trump’s speech, with the president being photographed checking the quality of the bags.

Kushner said his cancer was discovered “early” but that a “substantial portion of my thyroid” had to be removed.

He was afraid that the surgery would affect his ability to speak.

A doctor at New York-Presbyterian Hospital “concluded that I needed surgery to remove an unusual growth in my thyroid, and we’ve scheduled the surgery for the Friday before Thanksgiving.”

“That way I would miss the least amount of time in the office. My absence may even go unnoticed. That’s how I wanted it,” Kushner continued.

“This was a personal issue and not for public consumption,” Trump’s top adviser added.

Kushner said he was trying to focus on his work and “not thinking about the upcoming surgery or the unwanted growth in my body.”

“As I thought about it, I reminded myself that it was in the hands of God and the doctors, and I had no control over whatever happened,” he wrote. “Sometimes I found myself wondering if I would need extensive treatment.”

He said the only people he let know were Ivanka Trump — two of his aides, Avi and Cassidy — and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

However, the president found out.

“The day before surgery, Trump called me to the Oval Office and motioned for his team to close the door,” Kushner said.

“Are you nervous about the surgery?” he remembered Trump asking him.

Kushner asked his father-in-law how he knew that.

“I’m the president,” Trump replied. ‘I know everything.’

“I understand you want to keep these things quiet. I also like to keep things like this to myself. You’ll be fine. Don’t worry about work,” the president said. “We’ve arranged everything here.”