Jared Kushner shares insight about Kim Kardashian’s work with Trump administration in new memoir 

Jared Kushner sheds new light on Kim Kardashian’s work with the Donald Trump administration in his upcoming memoir.

In Breaking History: A White House Memoir, the 41-year-old businessman goes into detail when the mogul, also 41, fought for leniency for Alice Johnson.

An extract obtained by People revealed that Kardashian first came into contact with his wife, Ivanka Trump, about the case in 2017.

Kim visited the White House to discuss criminal justice reform in 2019

From there, Kushner explained that he was drawn to help as soon as he learned about the nonviolent perpetrator.

“She had become an ordained minister, obtained multiple professional certificates, mentored fellow inmates, and maintained a flawless pattern of conduct,” he wrote.

He added: “With the president growing in favor of criminal justice reform, I decided now was the perfect time to bring Johnson’s leniency case to him. At an Oval Office meeting in May, after working closely with Kim Kardashian to review the file, I presented Alice’s case to the president.”

Things didn’t go smoothly from there, however, as the investor went on to say that White House attorney Don McGahn was apprehensive.

Kardashian pictured with Johnson in 2018

Fortunately for Alice, the then president was still interested in finding out more. “She graciously presented Alice’s case to the President. She knew the details front to back,” he said of the reality TV personality.

He then recalled when Trump, who is also his father-in-law, made his decision.

“Two days later he called me early in the morning and said, ‘Let’s forgive it. Let’s hope Alice doesn’t go out and kill someone!’ Jared explained.

Despite McGahn allegedly propagating falsehoods to the press about the president being influenced by Kim’s pop culture fame, Trump continued to grant leniency.

Kim spoke passionately about criminal justice reform at the White House in June 2019

After the move, the New Jersey resident wrote of Alice: “Her emotion was raw, her joy infectious, her long-suffering and love sprang from her smile.

“The president called me afterwards. “Jared, that’s one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen. I’ve been there for a long time, and it was beautiful.”

Trump would later pardon Alice in August 2020, a day after she spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

seen in 2019

In other public excerpts from the book, Kushner also revealed that he was being treated for thyroid cancer while serving in the White House.

He wrote that he recalled a conversation he had with White House physician Sean Conley during an October 2019 trip to Texas.

“On the morning I traveled to Texas to attend the opening of a Louis Vuitton facility, White House physician Sean Conley pulled me into Air Force One’s medical cabin,” Kushner wrote. “Your test results came back from Walter Reed,” he said. “It looks like you have cancer. We need to plan an operation right away.”

Breaking History hits shelves on August 23.