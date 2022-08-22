Jared Kushner says the Mar-a-Lago raid was a ploy by Trump’s enemies who want to take him down

Jared Kushner dismissed the FBI’s attack on Mar-a-Lago as yet another attempt by Donald Trump’s enemies to take him down.

For the first time since the raid two weeks ago, Kushner spoke to Fox News’ Mark Levin on Sunday night that his father-in-law is a “fighter” and contradicted the Justice Department’s claims that the search was to find classified documents that Trump had taken. . the White House.

“It gives a lot of peace and concern to many people who want to believe in the fairness of the justice system and our democracy,” said Kushner, 41.

Since the raid on Monday, August 8, reports have surfaced citing anonymous sources claiming that a Trump world informant was likely the one who tipped off the FBI that the former president could still be in improper possession of official documents and materials.

Some have even speculated that the inside informant could be Kushner.

This includes Trump’s niece Mary and ex-President’s former attorney and “repairer” Michael Cohen, both of whom suggested Kushner could be responsible for tipping off agents about the material’s existence and where to find it.

Levin did not ask Kushner about Trump’s alleged world informant in their interview on Sunday night.

Trump previewed his son-in-law’s interview in a Truth Social post earlier in the day, claiming, “Even I’m interested in this.”

“There’s a lot to learn from two very bright people,” he said of Levin and Kushner.

In addition to being married to his daughter Ivanka Trump, Kushner also served as a senior adviser during the former president’s only term.

The former president’s daughter-in-law, Lara, married to Eric, has also fought for Trump in a handful of Fox News interviews since the raid.

Trump, Kushner told Levin, “drives his enemies so crazy that they always chase him too much and make mistakes trying to get him, and that’s basically what happened here.”

“But what’s happening now, it’s the same thing, it’s being done by the same people in the same way, they’re leaking to the same sources, they’re producing fantastic claims that are debunked shortly after,” he added.

Kushner’s interview was to promote his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir

“If you want to know what happened in the White House during the Trump presidency, I’d say this is the book for that,” Levin said.

Levin classified the robbery as a “despicable assault,” and Kushner had no objection to the classification.

The Presidential Record Act requires office holders not to remove materials or documents from the White House when their term of office expires.

However, Trump claims he cooperated with authorities after he turned over 15 boxes of presidential material from his Florida home to the National Archives in February.

He also insists that the FBI took attorney-client and executive privilege material.

Police are directing traffic outside Mar-a-Lago on Monday, Aug. 8 after protesters showed up in the wake of Trump revealing the FBI was raiding his Palm Beach estate.

During the raid, Trump was in New York to testify with the New York Attorney General’s office in an unrelated case involving his family’s real estate business, the Trump Organization.

The Biden administration maintains that the president was unaware of the raid before it took place — and heard about it in the news like the rest of America.

Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed the Thursday after the raid that he had personally approved the Justice Department’s request for a search warrant to search Trump’s Palm Beach estate.

Besides Kushner, other sources claim that Trump’s former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney could be one of “six to eight people” in Trump’s inner circle to tip the FBI and DOJ.

Mulvaney claims he was unaware of the safe that FBI agents had access to to find documents they seized from Trump’s home.