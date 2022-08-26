Jared Kushner has ‘prioritized’ exercise because he believes he is going to live forever

Former senior White House adviser Jared Kushner said in an interview with Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell that he is optimistic about his chances of living forever.

Kushner, 41, spoke to Grenell on the YouTube channel LiveSigning on Thursday while promoting his book, his widely distributed book, “Breaking History: A White House Memoir.”

The New York Times review compared the book to “watching a cat lick the blobs of a dog’s eye.”

When asked how he fills his days since his father-in-law lost his re-election campaign in 2020, Kushner said he spends most of his time with his wife Ivanka and their three children.

He added, however, “As of last year, the only thing I’ve tried to prioritize since I left the White House, you know, was getting some exercise.”

Kushner continued, “I think there’s a good chance that my generation, hopefully with advances in science, will either be the first generation to live forever or the last generation to die.”

He concluded, “So we have to keep ourselves in pretty good shape.”

Grenell smiled politely as Kushner made his claims, then went on to say that he has embraced meditation as a means of “centering” oneself.

Billionaires fund companies researching how to achieve immortality Over the years, the world’s richest people and most successful companies have invested their money in experimental research into extending lifespan. CELL REJUVENATION An “anti-aging” lab in Los Altos, California – Altos Labs – is developing a technique called “cell reprogramming.” Her research involves examining whether animal cells can regenerate themselves through changes at the cellular level, and the goal is to “understand rejuvenation.” Jeff Bezos has invested millions in the company, according to MIT Technology Review. CYRONICS A long-held rumor that Walt Disney had his body frozen after death has been debunked, but the process is real and at least four companies are offering this service. DIGITAL CONSCIOUSNESS While some may not want to live forever, one could achieve immortality in digital form. The MIT-backed research company Nectome believes this is the next step in human consciousness — and has even received millions of grants from the US National Institute of Mental Health. But the process is 100% lethal. Elon Musk’s Neuralink aims to connect people to their electronic devices, eventually allowing people to communicate telepathically. APOCOLYPSE INSURANCE Billionaires like Steve Huffman, CEO of Reddit, have staked their money to secure their lives in the event of the end of the world. Like doomsday bunkers in New Zealand.

According to mediaite, On Thursday night, only 500 people had watched Kushner’s nearly hour-long interview.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, a “source” close to Kushner told the website that his comments were “like an ironic joke to make the bigger point that he wants to exercise and be in good shape because people are living longer.”

New Yorker staff writer Patrick Radden Keefe tweeted on Kushner’s claims: “Cool Sci-Fi dystopia: You live forever, but in a world where Jared Kushner also lives forever and never leaves.”

While promoting his book, Kushner appeared on Fox News and on Megyn Kelly’s Sirius XM show. Combined, Kushner and his wife would have a net worth of approximately $1.1 billion.

During his appearance on conservative host Hugh Hewitt’s radio show, Kushner targeted Chrissy Teigen with comments the model had made about Ivanka.

Kushner called Teigen a “nasty troll” and said she said “the most horrible, horrible things” about Ivanka. He also complimented his wife for never going “in the mud” with Teigen.

Teigen wrote on Twitter in July 2020 that she “had it with anyone who EVER defends this woman or puts her as the ‘healthy’ one in this family.”

John Legend’s wife also targeted Ivanka after the then-president’s daughter suggested families organize camping adventures in their living room during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teigen tweeted: ‘After we quote pack unquoted sandwiches, please can we have Covid testing.’

On Fox News, Kushner did not directly answer questions about the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

Kushner told the network, “That’s why I rewrote this book.”

He added: “I wanted people to really understand what it was like to have to live like this when you know you’ve done nothing wrong, you’re trying to get good things done.”

As one of the key figures behind Trump’s improbable rise in 2016, Kushner might have been better suited to support the fringe candidate in that year’s presidential election, transhumanist Zoltan Istvan.

Kushner’s new memoir has been widely reported by critics

Istvan walked on a platform of ‘overcoming human death and aging within 15-20 years’.

He further distanced himself from his father-in-law, 2017 New Yorker’s Evan Osnos revealed that the 45th president was cynical about the benefits of exercise.

The piece read: “Unlike golf, he views exercise as misguided, arguing that, like a battery, a person is born with a finite amount of energy.”