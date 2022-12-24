Jared Kushner ‘dumped’ Trump after ex-president dined with Kanye West and anti-Semite at Mar-a-Lago

Jared Kushner cut ties with his father-in-law Donald Trump, a new report claims, after the former president invited Kanye West and known anti-Semite Nick Fuentes to dinner on his property in Mar-a-Lago last month.

Once one of his closest advisers, Kushner — who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka — has reportedly distanced himself from the 76-year-old after news of his unlikely dinner party broke.

The revelation was provided by insiders familiar with the matter, who told New York magazine that Kushner – who is Jewish – has reportedly ignored requests from Trump’s camp to help with the 76-year-old new presidential bid.

Instead, the former top Trump aide — who oversaw Trump’s most recent, ill-fated reelection bid — has been handing out the ex-head of state’s number to supplicants so they can call him directly to avoid acting as a go-between.

If legit, the claims support previous reports that the 41-year-old former fixer, along with his wife, has had enough with the family patriarch, who announced his third campaign Nov. 15 — two days after welcoming West and Fuentes .

It came after the ex-president hosted Kanye West and anti-Semite Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago parsonage for dinner last month. In the photo, they land in Miami for the meeting

“He was like, ‘Look, I’m gone. I’m really gone,'” NY mag quoted a source as saying. The insider added that dinner with Fuentes – an outspoken Holocaust denier and opponent of the GOP – was the last straw for the former fixer, who would have been responsible for tackling such controversy in the past.

Another source, also speaking on condition of anonymity, added that the only reason Kushner was still in Trump’s camp was because he felt a sense of ‘family obligation’.

Kushner was Trump’s senior adviser for four years attended Trump’s campaign launch event at Mar-a-Lago last month. Notably absent, however, was Ivanka, 41, who also served as one of her father’s most trusted handlers.

Her absence at the time raised some eyebrows, with the aspiring president’s eldest daughter issuing a statement revealing that she has no intention of being involved in her father’s upcoming campaign.

Ivanka – who has been married to the real estate mogul for 13 years – was quick to blame her absence on parenting responsibilities. She shares three young children with Kushner.

“I love my father very much,” the former first daughter wrote. “This time I choose to prioritize my young children and the private life we ​​create as a family. I don’t intend to get involved in politics.’

She went on to write, “While I will always love and support my father, I will do so outside of the political arena in the future.

“I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of the achievements of our administration.”

The statement came two days after Trump dined with the 45-year-old rapper and 24-year-old Fuentes, who has amassed an outspoken following online, and was present at the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. His mission is to help the GOP replaced by a new party run under the pretext of being a white nationalist.

The news is particularly striking given that in the past addressing the fallout from the dinner would have fallen on Ivanka and certainly on Kushner, who took on the role of his father-in-law’s de facto campaign manager in 2020.

During the Trump presidency, Kushner — who made millions as a major player in the New York real estate market — addressed several controversies surrounding the politician, including several in which he came under fire as an alleged anti-Semite.

Such examples include when the then president shared an offensive image of a six-pointed star next to a pile of cash, and when he repeatedly told a group of Jewish GOP donors, “I don’t want your money.”

The absence of Kushner and his wife was felt almost immediately, as Melania, who served as a lukewarm replacement, defended her husband simply by insisting, “He’s not Hitler.” Kushner and Ivanka are the only Jewish members of the Trump family.

That said, unlike his wife — who converted to Judaism when she married the former White House aide — Kushner attended Trump’s November campaign announcement.

In a confidential conversation with New York magazine, the second source said Kushner sent a “mixed message” to Trump’s camp with his appearance, calling it “a combination of respecting a family member and drawing clear lines for your life.” .

Trump says that despite the remarkable absence, his entire family is “100%” behind him.

That said, another source who spoke to the publication, an adviser to Trump’s 2024 campaign, gave a markedly different story, saying virtually none of the politician’s family is in his corner this time around.

“There’s no one around him who wants him to do it,” the unnamed aide said, adding, “Forget Jared and Ivanka — Don Jr..” don’t want him to!’

The source said the “only person” who supports Trump is his son Eric’s wife, Lara, a former TV producer.

“The only person who wants him to do it is Eric’s wife, Lara, because she’s so ambitious,” the source said.

West, meanwhile, has labeled Trump a known liar — after the ex-president issued a statement calling the rapper a “deeply troubled man,” insisting he didn’t know Fuentes was with him when he invited him to dinner.

The hip-hop star, who has come under fire for targeting Jewish people in a series of outbursts in recent months, was hosted last week at Trump’s Florida estate along with white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

The dinner even sparked outrage among Republicans that entertained the 45th President Fuentes, a self-described homophobic white supremacist incel, and West who had recently been dropped by major brands for his disgusting bigotry.

After the backlash, Trump tried to distance himself from the rally, saying he was just “trying to help a guy with serious problems” in West.

But the rapper recently hit back at Trump on the Timcast IRL podcast with Tim Pool, saying, “I never would have wanted to do anything that hurt Trump.

“I’m on Trump’s side. Trump said things that hurt me. He lied about me, but I mean he’s known for lying.

“I went into the trenches for Trump… There’s no one in my position who wore that hat.”

West, who later stormed out of the live interview, also revealed that alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos arranged the meeting with Trump and Fuentes that has created a storm in Washington.

At dinner, Trump went even further to the right by embracing high-profile racist figures.

At the time, both Ivanka and her husband were in the Middle East, with their three children, exploring the pyramids and climbing on the backs of camels on their way to Qatar for the World Cup.

On the trip, the couple was reportedly joined by an associate of Affinity Partners, an investment company Kushner founded in 2021, for which he reportedly raised $3 billion – $2 billion of which comes from the Saudi government.

When asked why Kushner had attended his father-in-law’s campaign event, former Trump aide Sam Nunberg to New York replied – “half jokingly,” as the publication noted – that Kusher attended “for the Saudis,” referring to his business with the Gulf state.

Meanwhile, a series of recent polls show that Trump may once again dash his presidential hopes — currently trailing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical GOP primary.