Jared Kushner details how report on Rob Porter abusing his wife sent the White House into panic

DailyMail.com’s bombshell story about a top Trump White House aide who abused his wife “dominated” the White House for nearly two weeks in 2018, Jared Kushner reveals in his memoir.

The exclusive DailyMail.com report on former White House staff secretary Rob Porter attacking ex-wife Jennifer Willoughby caused 10 days of panic, Trump’s son-in-law writes in the forthcoming book.

Willoughby told DailyMail.com that their marriage was “very toxic,” describing how he “pulled me, naked and dripping from the shower, to yell at me.”

Porter is said to have yelled at Willoughby, calling her a “b***h” and a “liar,” and a year after she married him, she took a protective order to stop the abuse.

In excerpts of Kushner’s memoir, obtained by DailyMail.com, he writes that the story caused a headache throughout the White House, as Porter had a temporary security clearance and the abuse history should have come up in his background investigation.

In Breaking History: A White House MemoirTo be released next month, Kushner also claims former Trump chief of staff John Kelly once pushed his wife Ivanka aside after a heated argument.

Kelly has strongly denied the claims.

Jared Kushner’s upcoming memoir promises to take a look at the Trump White House from the perspective of someone who was deep inside the former president’s inner circle — a man who was a senior adviser and is his son-in-law.

Kushner writes that the Trump White House “started to achieve policy victories” in early 2018, including a massive tax cut and the appointment of a record number of federal judges.

“But the momentum evaporated on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, when the Daily Mail broke the first episode in a story that would dominate the White House for the next ten days,” Kushner writes.

“Secretary of Staff Rob Porter, a respectable Harvard alumnus and Rhodes Scholar, allegedly assaulted his ex-wife.

“Porter handled all the paper flows to the president. (Chief of Staff John) Kelly had brought Porter into his inner circle and given him extensive powers to direct policy processes within the federal government.”

One of Willoughby’s devastating claims was that during her marriage to Porter, she collapsed on the floor several times, begging him to leave her alone because the “anger and insults were too much.”

She miscarried when she was six weeks pregnant towards the end of their marriage, at a time when she was under intense stress.

On June 19, 2010, she filed a protective warrant against Porter for violating their divorce agreement and not wanting to leave their apartment.

According to a complaint filed with police, he smashed the glass on the door of their home, slicing his hand, and she called the police. He then left and after that she filed a temporary protection order.

The former couple broke up for good in 2013.

But Kushner writes: ‘It was mind-boggling to say, and it left the staff stunned. Kelly had made a strong statement in Porter’s defense on Tuesday, so he was absolutely aware of the allegations before Wednesday.”

In Kushner’s eyes, this meant Kelly was telling a “blatant lie.” The fears were confirmed by the fact that it later turned out that he had been aware of the allegations for several months.

As the press relentlessly questioned the White House about who knew what and when, he claimed Kelly was revoking Kushner’s Top Secret security clearance as a way to divert media attention from his own failings.

“When Kelly finally called me into his office on February 19 and announced that he was taking my consent, I protested. “General, I have done nothing wrong,” Kushner writes.

As the press relentlessly questioned the White House about who knew what and when regarding Porter, he claimed Kelly revoked Kushner’s Top Secret security clearance as a way to divert media attention from his own failings.

About the incident where Kelly allegedly gave Ivanka a boost, Kushner writes that Kelly had a “Jekyll-and-Hyde” personality and was “consistently ambiguous.”

According to Kushner, Kelly only let his mask slide off completely once.”

He writes: “One day he had just walked out of a controversial meeting in the Oval Office.

“Ivanka was walking down the main corridor in the west wing as she passed him. She was oblivious to his heated state of mind and said, “Hello, Chief.” Kelly pushed her aside and stormed past. She wasn’t hurt or worried about the altercation, but in his anger Kelly had shown his true character.”

An hour later, Kelly visited Ivanka’s office in the West Wing and offered her “gentle apology, which she accepted.”

In an email to the Washington Post, Kelly said he “doesn’t remember anything like you describe.”

He said, ‘It’s inconceivable that I would EVER push a woman. Unimaginable. Never happens.’

However, Trump himself backed Kushner’s account, saying that’s how the incident unfolded, according to the Washington Post.

In excerpts from the book that have already been made public, Kushner revealed that he was being treated for thyroid cancer while serving in the White House.

Kushner writes that he remembers a conversation he had with White House physician Sean Conley during an October 2019 trip to Texas.

“On the morning I traveled to Texas to attend the opening of a Louis Vuitton facility, White House physician Sean Conley pulled me to the Air Force One medical booth,” Kushner wrote. “Your test results came back from Walter Reed,” he said. “It looks like you have cancer. We need to plan an operation right away.”

Kushner told Conley to wait and come to his office the next day.

“Please don’t tell anyone, especially my wife or my father-in-law,” he said.

Kushner said his cancer was discovered “early” but that a “substantial portion of my thyroid” had to be removed.

He feared the surgery might affect his ability to speak, but he made a full recovery.

Breaking History hits are out August 23.