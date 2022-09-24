Jared Kushner condemns DeSantis’ migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard calling it ‘very troubling’

Jared Kushner condemns the recent move by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, calling it “deeply disturbing” that people are “used as political pawns.”

The former senior White House adviser appeared on the Fox talk show “Outnumbered” on Tuesday, expressing criticism after being shown clips of DeSantis discussing his bold move to fly dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 15.

Two planes carrying about 50 migrants flew into Martha’s Vineyard. The flights paid for by DeSantis left San Antonio for the exclusive New England territory.

Speaking from a couch as the four Fox hosts listened, Kushner said, “We must not forget that these are people.”

“They’re people. So I find it very disturbing to see them being used as political pawns in some way,” he said.

“Many of them are being exploited in all kinds of ways, put into human trafficking and modern slavery,” he added.

He then took the opportunity to criticize President Joe Biden’s handling of the crisis at the border, applauding the immigration policies of former President Donald Trump – his father-in-law.

He was sure the focus should be on ‘coyotes’ – those people who smuggle migrants across borders for ‘a lot of money’.

DeSantis mocked the liberal outcry over the clip played on the Fox talk show on Tuesday.

“You have 50 deaths in Texas in a trailer because they were neglected,” DeSantis said in the clip, referring to a tragic incident in June, Yahoo News reported.

Was there a freak out about that? No, there wasn’t,’ he claimed.

During his rebuttal, DeSantis failed to mention that many politicians, including Biden, were devastated when 51 migrants died in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio on June 27 from inhumane conditions — no water or air conditioning — considered one of the deadliest smuggling incidents in the world. its kind in American history.

Biden had promised to prevent something like this from happening again.

“Not until 50 are put in Martha’s Vineyard,” that outrage will follow, DeSantis said in the clip, with which host Emily Compagno agreed.

Kushner labeled the crisis at the border a “humanitarian catastrophe” and reprimanded the Biden administration after it reversed Trump’s past immigration policies.

Many of the residents living on Martha’s Vineyard, which is near Cape Cod and can only be reached by boat or plane, tried to accommodate the asylum seekers temporarily before being transferred to a military base. Yahoo News reported.

A federal lawsuit against DeSantis was later filed by the group of migrants who said they had been misled with promises of housing and jobs, calling the move “premeditated, fraudulent and illegal”

The unannounced flight angered Massachusetts officials.

“We have the governor of Florida … plotting a secret plot to send immigrant families like cattle on a plane,” said state representative Dylan Fernandes, who represents Martha’s Vineyard. NPR reported.

“Send them women and children somewhere they didn’t know where they were going and never warned local officials and people on the ground here that they were coming. It’s an incredibly inhumane and depraved thing to do.’

