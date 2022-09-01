Jared Kushner appears sprightly after thyroid cancer operation at Mayo Clinic in Wisconsin

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, has undergone the second successful surgery to treat an apparent recurrence of thyroid cancer.

“I had surgery last week. It was very successful,” Kusher said in an interview with The National Bureau. “That’s why I sit a little higher than I usually am,” he said, referring to why he was wearing a shirt and a jacket tied around his neck.

A week earlier, Kushner was spotted with wife Ivanka Trump in Rochester, Minnesota while they were visiting the Mayo Clinic treating him for the disease.

His latest surgery comes after Kushner first publicly revealed his treatment in his new book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir.

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, has undergone the second successful surgery to treat an apparent recurrence of thyroid cancer and appeared in good spirits on Wednesday

Kushner gave an interview to The National Desk, where he put his book everywhere

He wrote that he had a similar surgery for thyroid cancer in 2019 while serving as a senior adviser to the Trump White House.

On Wednesday, Kushner took to the airwaves to promote his new book, while using his experience as a former senior adviser to President Trump to gain insight into the current issues facing Trump.

Kushner spoke to Fox News last month while promoting the book. Asked about his recovery period, a source said he will be ‘back on it soon’

Kushner took the time to criticize the FBI for the way it handled last month’s attack on his Florida home in Mar-a-Lago and openly shared his frustrations at how the organization had behaved, fueled by “political bias” against his father-in-law.

He first distanced himself from everything that had happened, insisting that he had “not been involved in the recent situation.”

However, it didn’t stop him from expressing his views on the players involved in the August surprise attack.

“I believe there are a ton of great agents in the FBI, but it’s pretty well established that they’ve done nefarious things to spy on President Trump’s campaign and it seems there’s some political bias now,” Kusher suggested.

“They argue over paperwork that could have been easily handled by a lawyer. Everything the raid has done has mobilized those who distrusted the FBI to have even more.

‘If the government wants to fight you, they have many instruments at their disposal.’

When asked who was currently advising the former president, Kushner declined to get carried away on the matter and instead turned to promote his new book about his time in the White House.

The Justice Department released a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday evening.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released an image Tuesday night of documents marked “secret,” “top secret,” and “SCI,” scattered across the floor next to a box.

The department claims the documents were among those seized during the FBI’s search of Trump’s residence in connection with a case in which he alleged he took materials from the White House when he left his office.

On Wednesday morning, Trump accused the DOJ of trying to make it look like he was throwing the documents on the floor or storing sensitive materials in his Florida residence in this way.

Others claim that the image was staged, but that it appears to have fallen to the floor by accident and the papers were scattered all over the floor.

Former President Trump has posted several angry messages targeting the FBI on his Truth Social

Donald Trump has claimed the FBI agents were responsible for throwing classified documents on the floor of Mar-a-Lago — saying they ‘might have been pretending it was me who did it’

Trump took to his Truth Social platform Wednesday morning with a torrent of posts condemning the FBI — including the special agent who was retiring amid backlash over the Hunter Biden laptop probe.

Trump has called on FBI agents to come forward to expose foul play or bias within the agency.

The former president has claimed that the FBI agents were responsible for throwing classified documents on the floor of Mar-a-Lago and claimed that they pretended it was me who did it.

“Awful way the FBI threw documents indiscriminately during the Mar-a-Lago raid (perhaps it was me doing it!), then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” he said. he in a Truth Social post Wednesday morning.

“Did you think they wanted them to keep Secret? Luckily I released!’ he added during a series of posts condemning the FBI agent who pulled out amid backlash over the Hunter Biden probe.

He was responding to the bomb photos that showed papers on the carpet of his Florida mansion during the Aug. 8 search, many labeled “top secret.”

The photos were released in a 36-page court file in which officials said they had uncovered a plot to hinder the investigation into the discovery of government documents.

The DOJ accused the ex-president’s team of walking around and hiding classified documents they had previously searched.

Agents stand guard outside Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8 as the FBI searched the property

“Mar-a-Lago is a historic 58-bedroom, 33-bathroom mansion on 17 acres of land stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway,” the suit emphasizes. A DOJ official was shown a storage area where government documents were kept in addition to clothing

Officials claimed they were “probably hidden and removed” from a padlocked storage area where Trump’s lawyers had said they were all being held together.

Three classified documents were found in a desk drawer, DOJ revealed, in addition to more than 100 documents discovered in 13 boxes with classification markings at the former president’s residence.

“Three classified documents were also seized that were not in boxes, but on the counters in the ’45 Office’,” the file says.

The new court filing also put an end to attempts to get a “special master” – a third party – to review the documents seized by the FBI, branding the move “unnecessary” and saying that it would ‘damage national security interests’.

The FBI seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified documents during the raid and found classified documents hidden in Trump’s office, according to the filing.

The file, released late Tuesday, contains the most detailed chronology of months of tense interactions between the DOJ and the ex-president’s team.

It provides another indication of the vast amount of classified records retrieved from Mar-a-Lago.

It shows how investigators conducting a criminal investigation have focused not only on why the data is stored there, but also on whether the Trump team deliberately misled them about the continued and illegitimate presence of the top-secret documents.

The timeline prepared by the Justice Department made it clear that the extraordinary search for Mar-a-Lago only came after other attempts to retrieve the data had failed.

It shows it was the result of a law enforcement suspicion that more documents were left in the mansion, despite assurances that a “diligent search” had led to them.