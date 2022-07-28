Jared Kushner accused four-star General John Kelly of ‘shoving’ Ivanka Trump in White House

Former Donald Trump chief of staff John Kelly once pushed Ivanka Trump aside when he left a fraught Oval Office meeting, Jared Kushner claims.

In his forthcoming memoir Breaking History, Kushner describes Kelly as a “Jekyll-and-Hyde” style bully who once attacked the first daughter as she stormed past her.

He recalled, “One day he had just walked out of a controversial meeting in the Oval Office. Ivanka was walking down the main corridor in the west wing as she passed him. Unaware of his heated state of mind, she said, “Hello, Chief.”

He continued, “Kelly pushed her aside and stormed past. She wasn’t hurt or worried about the altercation, but in his anger Kelly had shown his true character.”

Kushner, who was one of ex-President Donald Trump’s closest advisers, said the incident happened after a cursory meeting in the Oval Office. the Washington Post.

The date the incident took place has not been shared and no further details have been released about the encounter that allegedly ignited Kelly.

After the alleged push, Kelly offered Ivanka a “gentle apology” which was accepted.

Responding to the accusation, Kelly told the Post: “It’s inconceivable that I would EVER push a woman. Unimaginable. Never happens. Would never do such a thing on purpose. I also don’t remember ever apologizing to her for something I didn’t do. I would remember that.’

Though Kushner says Ivanka’s chief of staff, Julie Radford, heard Kelly make the apology. Both Radford and Ivanka told the Post that Kushner’s memory of the incident is correct.

The 72-year-old served as Trump’s chief of staff from July 2017 to January 2019.

Towards the end of his West Wing tenure, it was widely reported that Kelly was not present when Trump was making key decisions and that the couple had become distant.

When Kelly was appointed chief of staff, Ivanka tweeted a photo of him being sworn in, calling him “a true American hero”

Kushner’s book is expected to be published on August 23. A leak from the book already revealed that Trump’s son-in-law was diagnosed with thyroid cancer during his tenure.

Kelly is a former four-star Marine Corps general who replaced Reince Priebus as Trump’s chief of staff.

It’s not the first time the animosity between Kelly and Ivanka has been reflected in print.

Columnist Michael Wolff wrote in his book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House”: “Kelly’s long-suffering antipathy towards the president was matched only by his contempt for the president’s family.”

Shortly after assuming the role in the Trump administration, Axios reported: that Kelly had Kushner’s security clearance downgraded from “Interim Top Secret” to “Interim Secret.”

A source described Ivanka and Kushner’s fights with Kelly as a “death match.” At the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, CNN reported that Kelly felt that Ivanka was “playing government” in her efforts to enter into North-South negotiations.

In December 2018, before leaving the White House, an official source told: the New York Times that Kelly disagreed with Kushner and Ivanka so much that he kept an eye on their requests and transactions.

The Times report says Kelly kept the notes in plain sight on his desk.

When Kelly was impeached in late 2018, the Washington Post reported that it was Kushner and Ivanka who convinced Trump to pull the trigger.

It wasn’t always like that. When Kelly was hired, Ivanka tweeted a photo of him being sworn in, calling him “a true American hero.” Her father said at the swearing-in that Kelly would go down “in terms of the position of chief of staff, one of the greatest ever.”

A source told CNN that day when Kushner and Ivanka “have great admiration and respect for (Kelly) and his ability to professionalize the West Wing and are eager to follow suit.” They want this to work.’

The honeymoon didn’t last long, in September, the New York Times reported that Kelly was making an effort to end Ivanka’s regular unannounced visits to the Oval Office to see her father.

At the same time, CNN reported that Ivanka’s attendance at meetings had made people like Senator Mitch McConnell “visibly annoyed” by her presence.