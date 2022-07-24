Japan’s Sakurajima volcano erupts, triggering evacuation

This long exposure image shows the eruption of volcano Sakurajima on Sunday evening, July 24, 2022, in the view from Tarumizu city, Japan’s southern Kagoshima prefecture. The Japan Meteorological Agency said a volcano on Japan’s southern main island, Kyushu, erupted Sunday evening spewing ash and volcanic rocks, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns. Credit: Kyodo News via AP



A volcano on Japan’s main southern island, Kyushu, erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and rocks. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns, but residents were advised to evacuate.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Sakurajima volcano erupted at about 8:05 p.m., blasting large rocks up to 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) away in southern Kagoshima prefecture.

Footage on NHK Japanese public television showed orange flames flashing near the crater and dark smoke of ash rising from the mountaintop high in the night sky.

“We will put people’s lives first and do our utmost to assess the situation and respond to any emergency,” Deputy Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told reporters. He called on residents in the area to pay close attention to the latest update from local authorities to protect their lives.

The agency said it raised the eruption warning to the highest level of five and about 120 residents in two towns overlooking the volcano were advised to leave their homes.

The agency warned of falling volcanic rocks in areas within 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) of the crater and possible flow of lava, ash and scorching gas within 2 kilometers (1.2 miles).

Sakurajima, about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) southwest of Tokyo, is one of the most active volcanoes in Japan and has erupted repeatedly. It used to be an island, but became a peninsula after an eruption in 1914.

