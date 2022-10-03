Japan’s Kishida vows to regain trust in church controversy

TOKYO (AP) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday he would humbly listen to the “tough voices” of people criticizing his ruling party’s snug ties to the ultra-conservative Unification Church and victims of his alleged fraudulent companies and massive donation collection will help.

Kishida has come under fire in a widening scandal that has come to light decades of close ties between former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July, his ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Unification Church, which is accused of raising massive donations by brainwashing supporters.

Kishida has divided public opinion by: Honor Abe with a state funeral, who attacked opponents as a pre-war tradition intended to foment nationalism, without an acceptable legal basis or parliamentary discussion. In addition to his divisive legacy, Abe is now seen as a key figure behind the ruling party’s ecclesiastical ties.

Kishida urgently needs to regain public confidence in his government’s key policies, including a national security strategy that includes a preemptive strike capability, which critics say could violate the pacifist constitution. He also plans to further promote nuclear power to meet decarbonization and energy supply needs, despite continued safety concerns from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

“I am open to the voices of the people regarding our relationship with the Unification Church,” Kishida said in his address at the opening of the 69-day parliamentary session.

He pledged to “do everything” to help victims of suspicious businesses and Church donations by setting up a government helpdesk with legal advice. He is also considering revising the consumer contract law, but did not provide details on whether or how he planned to investigate the influence of his party’s ecclesiastical ties on government policy.

The suspect in Abe’s murder is said to have told police he was targeting the former leader for his ties to the church, which he said took large amounts of money from his mother, bankrupted his family and destroyed his life. The South Korean Church is recognized as a cult by many experts because of its questionable recruiting and business tactics in Japan, although it is registered as a religious group.

In a video he sent to the group’s affiliate, the Universal Peace Federation, last year, Abe praised its leader for her emphasis on traditional family values. Abe’s grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, helped the Church take root in Japan because of their shared anti-communism and other conservative goals.

Koichi Hagiuda, chairman of LDP policy affairs, who has also acknowledged his own ties to the church, said on a nationally televised NHK talk show on Sunday that the party “regrets that our involvement may have helped increase the credibility of the church”, but that an investigation into Abe’s role would be “difficult” in his absence.

results of a internal government party survey showed that about half of lawmakers had ties to the Church, including some who accepted volunteer work from supporters during election campaigns. According to another investigation released Friday by the consumer agency — which protects consumers’ rights and prevents unfair trade practices — it had received 880 complaints and inquiries in the past decade regarding financial difficulties individuals had suffered because of the church. Of those, 285 had been registered in the past six months alone.

Amid China’s increasing assertiveness in the region and mounting tensions over Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory, as well as North Korea’s escalating missile and nuclear threats, Kishida has pledged to fundamentally bolster Japan’s military capabilities to its key ally. , the United States, and aims to nearly double annual military spending to about 2% of GDP by following NATO’s lead.

Kishida said he hoped to continue dialogue to build a “constructive and stable relationship” with China, while working with the United States and other partners in the region and Europe in promoting a “free and open Indo-Pacific” view on trade and security cooperation.

Shortage of energy supplies and high electricity costs as a result of Russia’s war against Ukraine prompted Kishida to order his government to speed up plans to develop and build smaller and safer nuclear reactors, known as SMRs, while restarting the reactors that are slowing down. under stricter post-Fukushima came safety standards.

He pledged to make economics his top priority and promote measures that “maximize the merit of the weaker yen” to collect 5 trillion yen ($34.5 billion) spent annually by foreign tourists in Japan.

