Japan’s Emperor Naruhito fly first class to London for Queen’s funeral – but will board shuttle bus

King Charles III will host hundreds of world leaders, dignitaries and VIPs at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

At the grand reception, they will be formally welcomed by the new king in a gathering of world leaders not seen in decades.

Reports suggest Harry and Meghan were initially invited but are now not expected as the event is for ‘working members’ of the royal family. It is not clear whether Prince Andrew was invited.

Kate, who is now the Princess of Wales, Princess Anne and the Earl and Countess of Wessex will also be in attendance.

Male guests should wear lounge suits, while women should opt for morning clothes, without hats or embellishments, in keeping with the somber tone of the event.

The 500 or so attendees will meet at 6 p.m. in the photo gallery and state apartments, where they will be served drinks and snacks, the Telegraph reports.

Officials from the State Department, the Commonwealth and the Development Agency have reportedly sent 1,000 handwritten invitations — for both Monday’s reception and funeral — to heads of state to every country in the world except Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Russia, Belarus. Russia and Myanmar.

In terms of other royals, are expected: King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway, and Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden are also on the list.

The former King of Spain, Juan Carlos, who may soon face charges in the UK for harassing a former lover, and former Queen Sofia, have also been invited.

US President Joe Biden and France’s Emmanuel Macron lead the big names of world leaders who will be in attendance, along with Canada’s Justin Trudeau and Australian Anthony Albanese.

It is believed that Empress Masako of Japan, who withdrew from public about 20 years ago, will also attend alongside Emperor Naruhito.

Other world leaders include:

– Droupadi Murmu, President of India

– Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

– Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania

– Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka

– Maia Sandu, President of Moldova

– Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

– Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President

– Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

– Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

– Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

– Charles Michel, President of the European Council

– Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

– Egils Levits, President of Latvia

– Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago

– Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister

– Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland

– Katalin Novak, Hungarian President

– Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland

– Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland

– Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica

– Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize

– Susan Dougan, Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

– Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh