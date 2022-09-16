Japan’s Emperor Naruhito ‘WILL have to get a BUS to Queen’s funeral’ on Monday

Downing Street admitted today that “the arrangements will vary” for world leaders amid claims that Japan’s Emperor Naruhito will be among those forced to take a bus to the Queen’s funeral.

Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, have been confirmed to be among the guests flying to London on Monday for Her Majesty’s state funeral.

They will be joined by other global heads of state such as US President Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Canada’s Justin Trudeau and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro.

Leaked government documents show world leaders are planning to travel en masse on a bus to Westminster Abbey for Monday’s service, rather than private cars.

British and US officials have since downplayed the prospect of Mr Biden having to travel to central London by bus.

They suggested that the US president could still use his armored vehicle called ‘The Beast’ while traveling in the capital.

But now it has been revealed that Emperor Naruhito will be one of those who will travel to the funeral by bus.

According to Politicsthe 62-year-old and other visiting royals will be among those brought to the service en masse under the strict guidance of the State Department.

The website reported that Belgian King Filip and Queen Mathilde, Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia, Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima would also be put on a shuttle bus.

It added that some embassies had so far made unsuccessful attempts to request exceptions to the Foreign Ministry guidelines.

Asked about the claim that Emperor Naruhito would be on a bus on Monday, a spokeswoman for No. 10 said: “I would not make any specific arrangements.

“Some arrangements will differ depending on the needs of the different leaders, so I’m not going to speculate.”

She added: “Appointments will vary according to needs and discussions with the leaders and their teams.”

A State Department source did not comment on the possibility of Emperor Naruhito being taken by bus to Monday’s funeral, saying only: “There is a transport plan.”

Emperor Naruhito’s trip to London will be his first overseas trip since he took the throne in May 2019.

Traditionally, a Japanese emperor stays away from funerals, whether at home or abroad, because of a cultural belief based on the Shinto religion that considers death unclean.

But Japanese officials have emphasized the close relations between the British and Japanese royal families.

Emperor Naruhito studied at Oxford University in the 1980s, attending royal events in Britain, including tea and garden parties, and he also stayed at Balmoral.

Prime Minister Liz Truss meets with Mr Biden in Downing Street on Sunday ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

The US presidential plane, known as Air Force One, tends to land at Stansted Airport during visits to Britain to avoid disruption at Heathrow.

However, for Mr Biden’s visit last year, it used RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk.

‘The Beast’ is the name given to the armored limousine that transports American presidents.

The custom Cadillac is said to have eight-inch-thick doors, run-flat tires, bulletproof glass, its own oxygen supply, a few gallons of the president’s blood, and a fully sealed interior to fend off a chemical attack.

It is estimated at seven to nine tons.