Japanese wrestler turned politician Antonio Inoki dies aged 79

Antonio Inoki, Japanese wrestling legend turned politician, has died at the age of 79.

Born in wartime Yokohama on February 20, 1943, Inoki founded New Japan Pro Wrestling in 1972 before entering politics in 1989, when he was elected to the Japanese House of Councilors.

In the wrestling world, Inoki trained a number of wrestlers including Akira Maeda, Bad News Allen, the first Tiger Mask, Keiji Muto, Riki Choshu, Shinsuke Nakamura, Tatsumi Fujinami, and Rocky Romero.

Known as the Dennis Rodman of Japan, he even fought boxer Muhammad Ali in the 1976 ‘fight of the century’, a fight that experts say served as a predecessor to modern mixed martial arts.

Muhammad Ali shaking hands with Japanese professional wrestler Antonio Inoki in 1998

Rikidozan and Antonio Inoki around 1960 in Japan

Professional wrestler Antonio Inoki speaks at an event on October 31, 2020

During his time in office, Inoki represented Japan in meetings with the likes of Cuba’s Fidel Castro and Iraq’s Saddam Hussein.

Inoki was also an ambassador for professional wrestling, bringing big events to places like Russia and China.

In 1995, Inoki wrestled American Ric Flair in what was called the ‘Clash in Korea’, a two-day event held in Pyongyang’s massive May Day Stadium that drew 380,000 spectators and invited attendees, including Ali.

Ali dances as Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki attempts a leg kick

Muhammad Ali fighting Antonio Inoki in 1976

His retirement match, held on April 4, 1998 at the Tokyo Dome, drew more than 70,000 fans.

And in 2010, Inoki was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Yahoo Japan reported that Inoki had died at the age of 79 after a series of health problems in recent years. The cause of death has not been revealed.