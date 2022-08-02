Japanese swordsmith apprenticeship is advertised with five day weeks for five years with no pay

A Japanese master swordsmith has been given flak on Twitter after advertising an internship that requires candidates to work five days or more a week for at least five years without pay.

The swordsmith, whose social media profiles bear the name Masanari or Yoshihiro Kudo, makes traditional Japanese swords known as katanas in Kiryu City, Gunma Prefecture.

Kudo tweeted a link last week for candidates interested in joining his shop as an apprentice to learn the ancient art, but his post quickly went viral when job seekers discovered the surprising terms of the position.

“Training from 8:30 AM to 6:30 PM – this is voluntary training by the disciple himself, not work, so it’s unpaid,” the ad read.

‘Please prepare your own breakfast and dinner, work clothes, etc… Originally I wanted to provide a ”live-in” training environment like I experienced, but unfortunately due to housing problems I have to commute.”

The post even said it could take students up to 10 years to complete, but added “disciples” could undergo a “Sword Craftsmanship Preservation Workshop” led by the Japanese Agency for Cultural Affairs to gain a good qualification and earn money, provided they have an adequate skill level.

However, as Kudo rightly pointed out, the criticism of him is somewhat misplaced.

The All Japan Swordsmith Association maintains strict requirements that certified swordsmiths must “train for more than five years,” arguing that what is now considered an apprenticeship should be considered free education in a highly respected profession.

It is not surprising that the number of swordsmiths registered in Japan significantly decreased in recent years, with the average age for the profession rising rapidly.

Despite insisting that his internship offer was tied to the requirements of the All Japan Swordsmith Association, Kudo received an outpouring of criticism on social media.

The knife maker began to bite back, accusing his critics of ignorance and claiming that he was never offering a job, just an opportunity for students passionate about the craft to learn.

“Is the ‘child’ who wants to become a Buddhist monk and trains at the main temple protected by the Labor Standards Act?” he joked.

‘The lack of understanding and ignorance of many people made me sad… Prospective students are free to choose their master’s degree. I was the same.’

He continued: “As this sort of thing grows, the number of people who say it’s selfish will increase…but the basic premise is that the master and the disciple have no ‘labor relationship’.

‘We only offer opportunities to those who want to learn and acquire skills.’

Kudo also retweeted the words of another swordsmith who came to his aid amid the criticism, arguing that the master has nothing to gain by taking on an apprentice and could even lose money by taking the time to teach. to give.

“Is there anyone who goes to a piano lesson and asks for money?” the defender stated.

“Once you’ve earned the qualification, you can start your own business on your own, so there’s no turning back for master swordsmiths. I teach with pure goodwill.

“Sales are going down because of instruction time!”

Swordsmithing has long been part of Japan’s cultural heritage, but the lengthy, unpaid internships make the barrier to entry into the profession extremely high.

Students generally can only take the long training period if they have enough savings to survive five years with little to no income, or if they have wealthy parents or relatives who are willing to give them the money to complete their studies.

Tetsuya Tsubouchi, one of the directors of the Japanese Swordsmith Association, said: Sora News that although there has been a slight increase in the number of applications for such apprenticeships over the past decade, few students achieve their sought-after qualification because they cannot pass the course.