Japanese sailor stabbed with scissors during WW2 ceremony in front of US Deputy Secretary of State

A Japanese sailor has been stabbed in the neck with scissors during a World War II memorial service in the Solomon Islands.

The victim was part of a Japanese Navy media team this morning at this morning’s event attended by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman when he was attacked by the “mentally afflicted” man.

Video of the incident showed half a dozen servicemen, including US troops, trying to control a bearded man in a yellow T-shirt who was struggling on the ground.

One of the soldiers loses his cap, falls over and rolls down a hill for a while as the attacker scrambles away before getting caught in a headlock and carried away by local officials.

The injured man was a 27-year-old media spokesman for Japanese destroyer JS Karasame, who was visiting as part of a regional training exercise, said a Japanese embassy official who asked not to be named.

The embassy official said the injured member of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force received first aid from an ambulance at the scene.

The ambulance rushed him to a hotel for further treatment by American medical personnel who were staying there.

He was then returned to his ship, where it was confirmed that he had “no problem at all,” the embassy official said.

The sailor needed stitches but was expected to recover.

Wesley Ramo, the head of the Bloody Ridge community, said the suspect was from a neighboring community.

The Solomon Islands Ministry of Culture and Tourism, which organized the memorial, formally apologized to Japanese officials in a ceremony shortly after the attack.

“We know it wasn’t aimed at any one Japanese person, it could have been anyone,” said Barney Sivoro, the ministry’s permanent secretary.

“We know it could have been worse, could have threatened his life,” Sivoro said, applauding the “quick action” of those around to get the man under control.

“I would like to say here that it is an isolated incident of someone (who) – from information we had – has been mentally impaired,” he added.

The Solomons official said others living in the surrounding national park did not condone such an “uncivil act of cowardice.”

The man had been arrested “on the spot” by police and would be treated under the law, Sivoro added. “The government and its people really regret what happened today.”

The government of the Solomon Islands organized the dawn service on Bloody Ridge as part of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal.

The ceremony was also attended by Makoto Oniki, Japan’s defense minister, and New Zealand’s defense minister, Peeni Henare.

In the Solomon Islands, commemorations are held over three days to mark the anniversary of the battle.

Sherman’s trip comes after the US and several Pacific countries expressed deep concern over a security pact the Solomons signed with China in April, which many fear could lead to a military build-up in the region.

As part of her trip, Ms. Sherman has also visited the Pacific countries of Samoa and Tonga and plans to visit Australia and New Zealand.