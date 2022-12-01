Home Japan vs Spain, Germany vs Costa Rica predictions: World Cup 2022
Al Jazeera’s AI robot Kashef ran the numbers and made some predictions for today’s games.

Kashef, our artificial intelligence (AI) robot, has crunched the numbers to predict the results of each game, all the way to the final.

For today’s matches, Kashef has analyzed over 200 stats, including number of wins, goals scored, FIFA rankings and more, from matches played over the last century.

With 40 completed matches, Kashef has an accuracy level of 66 percent. After each match, Kashef runs the model again to predict the outcome of the next match up to and including the final.

Here are Kashef’s predictions:

Who: Japan vs Spain, Group E

Where: Khalifa International Stadium

When: Thursday, December 1, 10:00 PM (7:00 PM GMT)

Prediction: Japan has not been easy to predict in this tournament so far. They unexpectedly defeated Germany in their first game, but then lost to Costa Rica, who everyone expected them to beat. They now need to beat Spain to qualify for the last 16.

However, Kashef does not expect another surprise today and supports Spain – seventh in the FIFA ranking to beat Japan – who are in 24th place.

(Al Jazeera)

Who: Costa Rica vs Germany, Group E

Where: Al Bayt Stadium

When: Thursday, December 1, 10:00 PM (7:00 PM GMT)

Prediction: Germany and Costa Rica have played against each other only once before, during the 2006 World Cup, where Germany won 4-2.

The Germans are bottom of the group and have so far managed just one point from their two games, raising the specter of another first-round exit after their early elimination in Russia four years ago.

Kashef predicts that the four-time champions (1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014) will convincingly beat Costa Rica and qualify for the next round.

(Al Jazeera)

Who will win the World Cup?

Predicting match results is not easy. External factors such as team morale or player fitness make a big difference to how the game plays out.

See if you can outsmart Kashef and predict today’s winners by playing our AI game here.

(Al Jazeera)
