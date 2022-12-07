Japan upgrades Q3 GDP as global recession, COVID risks linger

Tokyo says the economy contracted 0.8 percent in the July-September period, compared to a previous estimate of 1.2 percent.

Japan’s economy, the world’s third largest, contracted less than initially estimated in the third quarter, confirming the view that it is slowly recovering from the COVID-19 doldrums, even as major export markets show further signs of weakening.

Separate data showed that the economy posted a current account deficit for the first time in eight years in October, due to high import costs imposed on households and businesses by a fall in the value of the yen to multi-decade lows this year.

The revised 0.8 percent year-on-year quarterly contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office on Thursday has been compared to economists’ median forecast for a 1.1 percent year-on-year decline in a Reuters poll and an early official estimate of a contraction of 1.2 percent.

The revision was due to the upward change in private inventories and compared to a quarterly gain of 4.5 percent year-over-year in the previous quarter.

The Japanese economy contracted unexpectedly in the third quarter as the risks of a global recession, the faltering Chinese economy, a weak yen and higher import costs hurt consumption and business.

The economy could recover in the current quarter due to the easing of semiconductor and automotive supply restrictions and the lifting of COVID-19 border controls, boosting tourism, some analysts say.

Others, however, are bracing for the global economy to slide into recession next year, dealing a hard blow to trade-dependent Asian exporters like Japan.

“Resumption of inbound tourism and campaigns to promote domestic travel will boost private consumption, driving the economy back to growth in the October-December quarter,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at the Norinchukin Research Institute.

“Going forward, a global slowdown, led by rate hikes in advanced economies and a real estate crisis in China, will weigh on the Japanese economy, potentially triggering a technical recession, or two consecutive quarters of contraction in the first half of next year.”

On an annual basis, GDP in the third quarter was down 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter, compared to the initial contraction estimate of 0.3 percent. Analysts had expected a similar decline to the previous reading.

Among the major sectors, private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan’s GDP, contributed to growth, although it was revised downwards. Capital spending and exports were the other main factors contributing to growth.

However, a weak yen and hefty import bills, driving up the cost of living, more than offset the contribution to GDP growth.

Rising energy and other import costs caused Japan to run a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of 609.3 billion yen ($4.45 billion) in October, Treasury Department data showed. It was the first shortage since March 2014.

Before the seasonal adjustment, the October current account deficit was 64.1 billion yen, the first deficit since January.

The Bank of Japan’s latest Tankan survey of companies found that manufacturers’ sentiment had deteriorated in the three months to September as stubbornly high material costs clouded prospects for the fragile economy.

Manufacturers’ prospects for further recovery remained flat, while companies in the services sector saw conditions worsen, according to a monthly survey by Reuters on Wednesday.